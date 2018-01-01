Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited manufactures and sells various coated products in India. It offers electrical insulations, industrial tapes, metalized threads, and magnetic threads. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. was formed in 1987 Its chief promoters have a combined experience of over 60 years in this field. It went public in 1995. Th...> More