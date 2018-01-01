JUST IN
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.

BSE: 526773 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE891E01016
BSE 15:14 | 21 Aug Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.03
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.65
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 8.03
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.27
Sell Qty 2800.00
About Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd.

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Limited manufactures and sells various coated products in India. It offers electrical insulations, industrial tapes, metalized threads, and magnetic threads. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd. was formed in 1987 Its chief promoters have a combined experience of over 60 years in this field. It went public in 1995. Th...> More

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 14.83 14.83 -
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Urbaknitt Fabs 49.15 0.00 15.14
Salguti Industri 19.00 -5.00 14.33
Jumbo Bag 14.85 3.13 12.43
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.52
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.03
8.03
Week Low/High 0.00
8.03
Month Low/High 0.00
8.03
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.03
All TIME Low/High 0.31
15.00

