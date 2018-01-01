JUST IN
Pressman Advertising Ltd.

BSE: 509077 Sector: Others
NSE: PRESSMN ISIN Code: INE980A01023
BSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar 51.00 -1.35
(-2.58%)
OPEN

52.35

 HIGH

52.35

 LOW

50.80
NSE LIVE 14:39 | 12 Mar 50.85 -1.85
(-3.51%)
OPEN

53.90

 HIGH

53.90

 LOW

50.50
OPEN 52.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.35
VOLUME 13820
52-Week high 87.70
52-Week low 50.25
P/E 18.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 50.95
Buy Qty 99.00
Sell Price 51.00
Sell Qty 346.00
About Pressman Advertising Ltd.

Pressman Advertising Ltd

Since its incorporation, Nucent Finance(previously known as Pressman) is engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.'94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division, ...> More

Pressman Advertising Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   120
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.55
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pressman Advertising Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.12 17.01 -28.75
Other Income 0.44 0.44 0
Total Income 12.56 17.45 -28.02
Total Expenses 10.05 13.22 -23.98
Operating Profit 2.5 4.23 -40.9
Net Profit 2.02 3.05 -33.77
Equity Capital 4.7 4.7 -
> More on Pressman Advertising Ltd Financials Results

Pressman Advertising Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intl. Travel Hse 175.80 -0.57 140.46
Jiya Eco-Product 131.00 4.01 140.43
Sanghvi Brands 126.65 4.97 131.97
Pressman Adv. 51.00 -2.58 119.85
Atlas Cycles 177.25 -1.31 115.21
MANGALAM SEEDS 100.50 -12.61 110.35
Eco Recyc. 55.10 -5.00 96.65
> More on Pressman Advertising Ltd Peer Group

Pressman Advertising Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.19
Banks/FIs 0.30
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 44.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.75
> More on Pressman Advertising Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pressman Advertising Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.52% -9.52% 0.24% -0.82%
1 Month -19.37% -19.03% -1.38% -0.78%
3 Month -32.14% -31.84% 1.80% 1.04%
6 Month -17.01% -15.60% 5.19% 4.41%
1 Year -13.19% -13.89% 16.86% 16.20%
3 Year 62.94% 68.94% 16.92% 18.46%

Pressman Advertising Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.80
52.35
Week Low/High 50.25
57.00
Month Low/High 50.25
66.00
YEAR Low/High 50.25
88.00
All TIME Low/High 0.39
90.00

