Pressman Advertising Ltd

Since its incorporation, Nucent Finance(previously known as Pressman) is engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.'94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division, ...> More