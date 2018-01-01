You are here » Home
Pressman Advertising Ltd.
|BSE: 509077
|Sector: Others
|NSE: PRESSMN
|ISIN Code: INE980A01023
|
BSE
LIVE
14:49 | 12 Mar
|
51.00
|
-1.35
(-2.58%)
|
OPEN
52.35
|
HIGH
52.35
|
LOW
50.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:39 | 12 Mar
|
50.85
|
-1.85
(-3.51%)
|
OPEN
53.90
|
HIGH
53.90
|
LOW
50.50
About Pressman Advertising Ltd.
Pressman Advertising Ltd
Since its incorporation, Nucent Finance(previously known as Pressman) is engaged in leasing and hire-purchase and has maintained a steady growth. In 1987, it diversified by setting up a plastics division to manufacture PVC containers. However, with effect from 1 Jan.'94, this division has been leased out to an Indo-French joint-enture company, Dubreuil Pressman. With the transfer of the division,
Pressman Advertising Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pressman Advertising Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pressman Advertising Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.12
|17.01
|-28.75
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.44
|0
|Total Income
|12.56
|17.45
|-28.02
|Total Expenses
|10.05
|13.22
|-23.98
|Operating Profit
|2.5
|4.23
|-40.9
|Net Profit
|2.02
|3.05
|-33.77
|Equity Capital
|4.7
|4.7
| -
Pressman Advertising Ltd - Peer Group
Pressman Advertising Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pressman Advertising Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.52%
|-9.52%
|0.24%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-19.37%
|-19.03%
|-1.38%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-32.14%
|-31.84%
|1.80%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-17.01%
|-15.60%
|5.19%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-13.19%
|-13.89%
|16.86%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|62.94%
|68.94%
|16.92%
|18.46%
Pressman Advertising Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.80
|
|52.35
|Week Low/High
|50.25
|
|57.00
|Month Low/High
|50.25
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.25
|
|88.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.39
|
|90.00
