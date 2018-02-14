JUST IN
Prima Agro Ltd.

BSE: 519262 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE297D01018
BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar 33.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

33.80

 HIGH

33.80

 LOW

33.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prima Agro Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 33.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.80
VOLUME 651
52-Week high 33.80
52-Week low 9.14
P/E 6.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 33.80
Buy Qty 8314.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Prima Agro Ltd.

Prima Agro Ltd

Prima Agro Ltd a Cochin based Industrial Group established 20th July 1987 comprising units engaged in different activities which was incorporated in terms of the Companies Act 1956 is having its Registered Office in Cochin . Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta whose fa...> More

Prima Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Prima Agro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.73 2.89 1101.73
Other Income 0.05 0.13 -61.54
Total Income 34.78 3.02 1051.66
Total Expenses 33.51 1.97 1601.02
Operating Profit 1.27 1.05 20.95
Net Profit 0.72 0.57 26.32
Equity Capital 5.2 5.19 -
Prima Agro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
Rammaica (India) 18.85 -7.37 17.96
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
Alfavision Overs 50.55 -3.90 15.92
South.Bio Tech. 2.62 -2.96 15.46
Deco-Mica 36.05 2.71 15.14
Prima Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.59
Prima Agro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 133.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 217.67% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 269.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Prima Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.80
33.80
Week Low/High 33.80
34.00
Month Low/High 33.80
34.00
YEAR Low/High 9.14
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
34.00

