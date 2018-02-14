Prima Agro Ltd.
|BSE: 519262
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE297D01018
|BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar
|33.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
33.80
|
HIGH
33.80
|
LOW
33.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prima Agro Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.80
|VOLUME
|651
|52-Week high
|33.80
|52-Week low
|9.14
|P/E
|6.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|33.80
|Buy Qty
|8314.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Prima Agro Ltd.
Prima Agro Ltd a Cochin based Industrial Group established 20th July 1987 comprising units engaged in different activities which was incorporated in terms of the Companies Act 1956 is having its Registered Office in Cochin . Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta whose fa...> More
Prima Agro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.50
Announcement
-
-
Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
Prima Agro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|34.73
|2.89
|1101.73
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.13
|-61.54
|Total Income
|34.78
|3.02
|1051.66
|Total Expenses
|33.51
|1.97
|1601.02
|Operating Profit
|1.27
|1.05
|20.95
|Net Profit
|0.72
|0.57
|26.32
|Equity Capital
|5.2
|5.19
|-
Prima Agro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S & T Corpn
|28.85
|0.00
|18.38
|Rammaica (India)
|18.85
|-7.37
|17.96
|Emerald Leisures
|90.35
|-4.89
|17.62
|Prima Agro
|33.80
|0.00
|17.54
|Alfavision Overs
|50.55
|-3.90
|15.92
|South.Bio Tech.
|2.62
|-2.96
|15.46
|Deco-Mica
|36.05
|2.71
|15.14
Prima Agro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prima Agro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|133.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|217.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|269.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Prima Agro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.80
|
|33.80
|Week Low/High
|33.80
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|33.80
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.14
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|34.00
Quick Links for Prima Agro:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices