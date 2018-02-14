Prima Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531246
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE723N01012
|BSE 10:22 | 12 Mar
|16.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16.90
|
HIGH
16.90
|
LOW
16.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prima Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.90
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|17.10
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|16.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Prima Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1994 as a public limited company, Prima Industries is promoted by Sanjay Gupta and Prima Agro Products. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to part-finance the project of solvent extraction and edible oil refining at Kanjikode (Palghat district), Kerala, with an installed capacity of 300 tpd and 30 tpd respectively. The first phase of the project the solvent ext...> More
Prima Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-10.50
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 14.02.2018 For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
Prima Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.44
|1.54
|512.99
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|9.44
|1.54
|512.99
|Total Expenses
|8.72
|1.06
|722.64
|Operating Profit
|0.72
|0.48
|50
|Net Profit
|0.54
|0.28
|92.86
|Equity Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|-
Prima Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rasoya Proteins
|0.16
|0.00
|27.34
|K S Oils
|0.44
|2.33
|20.20
|Raj Oil Mills
|2.45
|-1.61
|18.36
|Prima Inds.
|16.90
|0.00
|18.24
|Girdhari.Sugar
|9.44
|-4.93
|18.10
|Vimal Oil Foods
|10.28
|-4.99
|15.44
|Superior Indus.
|10.08
|-5.00
|13.96
Prima Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prima Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prima Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.90
|
|16.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.90
|Month Low/High
|15.75
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.75
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|58.00
