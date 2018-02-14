JUST IN
Prima Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531246 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE723N01012
BSE 10:22 | 12 Mar 16.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.90

 HIGH

16.90

 LOW

16.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prima Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 16.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.90
VOLUME 6
52-Week high 17.10
52-Week low 4.75
P/E 16.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Prima Industries Ltd.

Prima Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1994 as a public limited company, Prima Industries is promoted by Sanjay Gupta and Prima Agro Products. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'95 to part-finance the project of solvent extraction and edible oil refining at Kanjikode (Palghat district), Kerala, with an installed capacity of 300 tpd and 30 tpd respectively. The first phase of the project the solvent ext...

Prima Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] -10.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prima Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.44 1.54 512.99
Other Income -
Total Income 9.44 1.54 512.99
Total Expenses 8.72 1.06 722.64
Operating Profit 0.72 0.48 50
Net Profit 0.54 0.28 92.86
Equity Capital 10.79 10.79 -
Prima Industries Ltd Financials Results

Prima Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
Vimal Oil Foods 10.28 -4.99 15.44
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Prima Industries Ltd Peer Group

Prima Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.78
Prima Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Prima Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prima Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.90
16.90
Week Low/High 0.00
16.90
Month Low/High 15.75
17.00
YEAR Low/High 4.75
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
58.00

