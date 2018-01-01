JUST IN
Prima Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 530589 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE573B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 187.65 0.65
(0.35%)
OPEN

188.00

 HIGH

193.80

 LOW

182.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prima Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prima Plastics Ltd.

Prima Plastics Ltd

Prima Plastics was incorporated as a public limited company on 17 Nov.'93. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.'95. The company has set up a factory at Daman, to manufacture plastic moulded furnitures and consumer durables like plastic chairs, dining tables, briefcases, overnighters, storage bins, etc, with an installed capacity of 3024 mtpa. The company sources its raw materials f...> More

Prima Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   206
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prima Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.8 20.68 10.25
Other Income 0.24 3.66 -93.44
Total Income 23.04 24.34 -5.34
Total Expenses 20.8 18.79 10.7
Operating Profit 2.24 5.55 -59.64
Net Profit 1.12 3.79 -70.45
Equity Capital 11 11 -
Prima Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KKalpana Inds. 36.95 -0.67 347.51
Pil Italica 12.73 0.63 299.16
Kriti Inds. 55.85 5.58 277.02
Prima Plastics 187.65 0.35 206.42
OK Play India 96.75 0.52 180.05
Innovative Tech 76.30 2.42 167.10
Captain Polyp. 162.00 1.98 163.30
Prima Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 34.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.86
Prima Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.34% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.72% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.55% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.55% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 200.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prima Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 182.10
193.80
Week Low/High 182.00
204.00
Month Low/High 182.00
215.00
YEAR Low/High 168.00
315.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
315.00

