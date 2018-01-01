Prima Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 530589
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE573B01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|187.65
|
0.65
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
188.00
|
HIGH
193.80
|
LOW
182.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prima Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prima Plastics Ltd.
Prima Plastics was incorporated as a public limited company on 17 Nov.'93. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.'95. The company has set up a factory at Daman, to manufacture plastic moulded furnitures and consumer durables like plastic chairs, dining tables, briefcases, overnighters, storage bins, etc, with an installed capacity of 3024 mtpa. The company sources its raw materials f...> More
Prima Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|206
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.07
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.48
Prima Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.8
|20.68
|10.25
|Other Income
|0.24
|3.66
|-93.44
|Total Income
|23.04
|24.34
|-5.34
|Total Expenses
|20.8
|18.79
|10.7
|Operating Profit
|2.24
|5.55
|-59.64
|Net Profit
|1.12
|3.79
|-70.45
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
|-
Prima Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KKalpana Inds.
|36.95
|-0.67
|347.51
|Pil Italica
|12.73
|0.63
|299.16
|Kriti Inds.
|55.85
|5.58
|277.02
|Prima Plastics
|187.65
|0.35
|206.42
|OK Play India
|96.75
|0.52
|180.05
|Innovative Tech
|76.30
|2.42
|167.10
|Captain Polyp.
|162.00
|1.98
|163.30
Prima Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prima Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.34%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.55%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.55%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|200.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prima Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|182.10
|
|193.80
|Week Low/High
|182.00
|
|204.00
|Month Low/High
|182.00
|
|215.00
|YEAR Low/High
|168.00
|
|315.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|315.00
