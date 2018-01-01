Prime Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'92 as Prime Proteins, Prime Industries was promoted by R K Singhania, M L Goyal and Harjeet Singh Aurora. In 1995, the company acquired the present name. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of vanaspati with an installed capacity of 50 tpd. Vanaspati is a blend of refined and hydrogenated edible oil and is an important and popular cooking medium. It supplem...> More