Prime Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519299 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE543F01010
BSE 13:18 | 09 Mar 1.25 -0.04
(-3.10%)
OPEN

1.25

 HIGH

1.25

 LOW

1.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prime Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prime Industries Ltd.

Prime Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'92 as Prime Proteins, Prime Industries was promoted by R K Singhania, M L Goyal and Harjeet Singh Aurora. In 1995, the company acquired the present name. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of vanaspati with an installed capacity of 50 tpd. Vanaspati is a blend of refined and hydrogenated edible oil and is an important and popular cooking medium. It supplem...> More

Prime Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prime Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.18 -5.56
Other Income -
Total Income 0.17 0.18 -5.56
Total Expenses 0.06 0.1 -40
Operating Profit 0.11 0.08 37.5
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 7.86 7.86 -
Prime Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Subway Fin.&Inv. 8.76 1.98 0.96
F Mec Intl. Fin. 3.05 -69.50 0.95
Speedage Comm. 9.50 -5.00 0.93
Prime Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.72
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.04
Prime Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -38.42% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Prime Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.25
1.25
Week Low/High 1.25
1.00
Month Low/High 1.25
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.76
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
95.00

