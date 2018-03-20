Prime Securities Ltd

Incorporated as Suvibha Investment Company Pvt Ltd on 20 Mar.'82, the company went public in Jul.'84 and its name was changed to Prime Securities (PSL) on 29 Nov.'90. The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.'92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securiti...> More