Prime Securities Ltd.

BSE: 500337 Sector: Financials
NSE: PRIMESECU ISIN Code: INE032B01021
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 42.35 -0.95
(-2.19%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.00

 LOW

42.25
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 43.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

44.30

 HIGH

44.30

 LOW

42.50
About Prime Securities Ltd.

Prime Securities Ltd

Incorporated as Suvibha Investment Company Pvt Ltd on 20 Mar.'82, the company went public in Jul.'84 and its name was changed to Prime Securities (PSL) on 29 Nov.'90. The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.'92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securiti...> More

Prime Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   112
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 49.24
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prime Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.45 3.32 94.28
Other Income 0.48 9.46 -94.93
Total Income 6.93 12.78 -45.77
Total Expenses 2.41 0.61 295.08
Operating Profit 4.52 12.17 -62.86
Net Profit 3.53 10.44 -66.19
Equity Capital 13.3 13.28 -
Prime Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
South India Proj 245.90 -0.61 123.69
Mangalam Industr 1.23 -4.65 118.28
Wallfort Fin. 116.60 1.39 112.99
Prime Securities 42.35 -2.19 112.31
Arnold Holdings 6.76 4.16 101.67
BNK Capital 101.25 2.27 101.25
Ausom Enter. 73.60 11.77 100.24
Prime Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 81.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.35
Prime Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.13% -8.64% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month -18.40% -15.91% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month -32.08% -17.90% 1.50% 0.86%
6 Month 20.48% 14.08% 4.88% 4.22%
1 Year 66.40% 67.05% 16.52% 15.98%
3 Year 684.26% 653.91% 16.58% 18.24%

Prime Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.25
44.00
Week Low/High 42.25
48.00
Month Low/High 42.25
54.00
YEAR Low/High 24.30
67.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
345.00

