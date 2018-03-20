Prime Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 500337
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: PRIMESECU
|ISIN Code: INE032B01021
|BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|42.35
|
-0.95
(-2.19%)
|
OPEN
44.00
|
HIGH
44.00
|
LOW
42.25
|NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|43.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
44.30
|
HIGH
44.30
|
LOW
42.50
|OPEN
|44.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.30
|VOLUME
|7378
|52-Week high
|66.50
|52-Week low
|24.30
|P/E
|49.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|112
|Buy Price
|42.35
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|43.15
|Sell Qty
|150.00
About Prime Securities Ltd.
Incorporated as Suvibha Investment Company Pvt Ltd on 20 Mar.'82, the company went public in Jul.'84 and its name was changed to Prime Securities (PSL) on 29 Nov.'90. The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.'92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securiti...> More
Prime Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|112
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|49.24
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.87
Prime Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.45
|3.32
|94.28
|Other Income
|0.48
|9.46
|-94.93
|Total Income
|6.93
|12.78
|-45.77
|Total Expenses
|2.41
|0.61
|295.08
|Operating Profit
|4.52
|12.17
|-62.86
|Net Profit
|3.53
|10.44
|-66.19
|Equity Capital
|13.3
|13.28
|-
Prime Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|South India Proj
|245.90
|-0.61
|123.69
|Mangalam Industr
|1.23
|-4.65
|118.28
|Wallfort Fin.
|116.60
|1.39
|112.99
|Prime Securities
|42.35
|-2.19
|112.31
|Arnold Holdings
|6.76
|4.16
|101.67
|BNK Capital
|101.25
|2.27
|101.25
|Ausom Enter.
|73.60
|11.77
|100.24
Prime Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prime Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.13%
|-8.64%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-18.40%
|-15.91%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-32.08%
|-17.90%
|1.50%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|20.48%
|14.08%
|4.88%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|66.40%
|67.05%
|16.52%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|684.26%
|653.91%
|16.58%
|18.24%
Prime Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.25
|
|44.00
|Week Low/High
|42.25
|
|48.00
|Month Low/High
|42.25
|
|54.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.30
|
|67.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|345.00
