Prime Urban Development India Ltd

A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades. A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Kore...> More