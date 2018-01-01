You are here » Home
Prime Urban Development India Ltd.
|BSE: 521149
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE419E01024
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
14.80
|
-0.15
(-1.00%)
|
OPEN
14.40
|
HIGH
14.95
|
LOW
14.40
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Prime Urban Development India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.95
|VOLUME
|8224
|52-Week high
|47.40
|52-Week low
|14.05
|P/E
|9.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.40
|CLOSE
|14.95
|VOLUME
|8224
|52-Week high
|47.40
|52-Week low
|14.05
|P/E
|9.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Prime Urban Development India Ltd.
Prime Urban Development India Ltd
A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades.
A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Kore...> More
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Prime Urban Development India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.54
|10.42
|154.7
|Other Income
|0.3
|0.27
|11.11
|Total Income
|26.84
|10.69
|151.08
|Total Expenses
|24.26
|7.47
|224.77
|Operating Profit
|2.58
|3.22
|-19.88
|Net Profit
|0.45
|2.25
|-80
|Equity Capital
|5.33
|5.33
| -
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Peer Group
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-40.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-61.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.40
|
|14.95
|Week Low/High
|14.05
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|14.05
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.05
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|104.00
Quick Links for Prime Urban Development India: