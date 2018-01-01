JUST IN
Prime Urban Development India Ltd.

BSE: 521149 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE419E01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 14.80 -0.15
(-1.00%)
OPEN

14.40

 HIGH

14.95

 LOW

14.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prime Urban Development India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prime Urban Development India Ltd.

Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Prime Urban Development India Ltd

A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades. A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Korea and other countries.

Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.49
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.54 10.42 154.7
Other Income 0.3 0.27 11.11
Total Income 26.84 10.69 151.08
Total Expenses 24.26 7.47 224.77
Operating Profit 2.58 3.22 -19.88
Net Profit 0.45 2.25 -80
Equity Capital 5.33 5.33 -
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arex Inds. 101.05 0.05 40.02
Fairdeal Filamen 66.00 -4.90 39.93
Bang Overseas 29.10 2.11 39.46
Prime Urban 14.80 -1.00 39.44
Binayaka Tex Pr 517.85 -5.00 36.77
Pranav. Spinning 18.85 -0.79 36.27
Mohite Ind. 17.25 0.00 34.67
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 21.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.19
Prime Urban Development India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.69% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -40.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -61.66% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Prime Urban Development India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.40
14.95
Week Low/High 14.05
18.00
Month Low/High 14.05
22.00
YEAR Low/High 14.05
47.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
104.00

