Prism Finance Ltd

Incorporated on 28th Apr.'94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities inc...> More