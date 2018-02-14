JUST IN
Prism Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531735 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE429Q01019
BSE 13:17 | 07 Oct Prism Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prism Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 19.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.95
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 19.85
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 116.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 19.85
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Prism Finance Ltd.

Incorporated on 28th Apr.'94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities inc...> More

Prism Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 116.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.41
Announcement

Prism Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.16 -75
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.06 0.17 -64.71
Total Expenses 0.07 0.07 0
Operating Profit -0.01 0.1 -110
Net Profit -0.01 0.07 -114.29
Equity Capital 6.5 6.5 -
Prism Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Indus Finance 14.15 0.00 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
Mega Corp. 1.26 0.00 12.60
Indiaco Ventures 6.77 4.96 12.56
Sun Techno 0.19 -5.00 12.40
Prism Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.45
Prism Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prism Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.85
19.85
Week Low/High 0.00
19.85
Month Low/High 0.00
19.85
YEAR Low/High 0.00
19.85
All TIME Low/High 1.35
23.00

