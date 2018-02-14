Prism Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531735
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE429Q01019
|BSE 13:17 | 07 Oct
|Prism Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prism Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.95
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|19.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|116.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|19.85
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|19.85
|CLOSE
|18.95
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|19.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|116.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|19.85
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Prism Finance Ltd.
Incorporated on 28th Apr.'94 as Prism Finance Ltd was formerly known as Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. It was promoted by Arun P Patel, Rahul A Patel and Pranay A Patel to offer a wide spectrum of financial services which includes both fund based and non-fund based activities comprising leasing, hire purchase, bill discounting, inter corporate funds placement, investments, merchant banking activities inc...> More
Prism Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|116.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.41
Prism Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.16
|-75
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.17
|-64.71
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.1
|-110
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.07
|-114.29
|Equity Capital
|6.5
|6.5
|-
Prism Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
|Indiaco Ventures
|6.77
|4.96
|12.56
|Sun Techno
|0.19
|-5.00
|12.40
Prism Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prism Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prism Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.85
|
|19.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.85
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.85
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|23.00
