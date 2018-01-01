JUST IN
Prism Informatics Ltd.

BSE: 505530 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE389J01028
BSE LIVE 15:13 | 31 Jan Prism Informatics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prism Informatics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.96
VOLUME 210
52-Week high 7.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 6.65
Buy Qty 121.00
Sell Price 7.00
Sell Qty 470.00
About Prism Informatics Ltd.

Prism Informatics Ltd

Prism Informatics Limited is a software development and information technology (IT) business consulting services provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1982 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. Prism caters to the enterprise customers through its range of services from software application development and strategic IT consulting, implementation and support of third party enterprise-w...> More

Prism Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Nov 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] -2.24
P/B Ratio () [*C] -2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prism Informatics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 6.64 9.72 -31.69
Other Income 1.12 1.96 -42.86
Total Income 7.77 11.68 -33.48
Total Expenses 8.65 11.52 -24.91
Operating Profit -0.89 0.16 -656.25
Net Profit -1.62 -0.54 -200
Equity Capital 2.49 2.49 -
Prism Informatics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Five Core 2.75 4.17 17.90
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
Prism Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.93
Prism Informatics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.69% 18.44%

Prism Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.65
7.00
Week Low/High 0.00
7.00
Month Low/High 0.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
85.00

