Prism Informatics Ltd.
|BSE: 505530
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE389J01028
|BSE LIVE 15:13 | 31 Jan
|Prism Informatics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Prism Informatics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.96
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|7.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|6.65
|Buy Qty
|121.00
|Sell Price
|7.00
|Sell Qty
|470.00
About Prism Informatics Ltd.
Prism Informatics Limited is a software development and information technology (IT) business consulting services provider. The company was incorporated in the year 1982 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. Prism caters to the enterprise customers through its range of services from software application development and strategic IT consulting, implementation and support of third party enterprise-w...> More
Prism Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Nov 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|-2.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|-2.97
Announcement
-
-
-
Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Limited Review Report for June 30 2016
-
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
-
Prism Informatics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.64
|9.72
|-31.69
|Other Income
|1.12
|1.96
|-42.86
|Total Income
|7.77
|11.68
|-33.48
|Total Expenses
|8.65
|11.52
|-24.91
|Operating Profit
|-0.89
|0.16
|-656.25
|Net Profit
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-200
|Equity Capital
|2.49
|2.49
|-
Prism Informatics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aftek
|1.63
|-4.68
|17.96
|Five Core
|2.75
|4.17
|17.90
|Athena Global
|16.80
|0.00
|17.42
|Prism Infor.
|6.65
|-4.45
|16.56
|B2B Soft.Tech.
|14.00
|0.00
|16.23
|Firstobj.Tech.
|15.20
|-2.25
|15.81
|USG Tech
|4.00
|-0.25
|15.76
Prism Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Prism Informatics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|18.44%
Prism Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|85.00
