You are here » Home
» Company
» Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd.
|BSE: 512217
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE730E01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:46 | 12 Mar
|
26.00
|
-1.00
(-3.70%)
|
OPEN
26.55
|
HIGH
26.55
|
LOW
26.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.00
|VOLUME
|723
|52-Week high
|51.20
|52-Week low
|26.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|25.80
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|26.00
|Sell Qty
|78.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|26.55
|CLOSE
|27.00
|VOLUME
|723
|52-Week high
|51.20
|52-Week low
|26.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|25.80
|Buy Qty
|23.00
|Sell Price
|26.00
|Sell Qty
|78.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.76
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd.
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd
Woolite Mercantile Company Limited is engaged in trading in goods and commodities. The company is also engages in the investments, share trading, and financial activities in India. It provides financing; and deals in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Woolite Mercantile Company Ltd.(WMCL) was incorporated on February 21, 1985 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharash...> More
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Financial Results
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Peer Group
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.86%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.45%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.17%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-27.88%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-40.50%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.72%
|NA
|17.29%
|19.01%
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.00
|
|26.55
|Week Low/High
|26.00
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|26.00
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.00
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|85.00
Quick Links for Prism Medico & Pharmacy: