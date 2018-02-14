JUST IN
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd.

BSE: 512217 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE730E01016
BSE LIVE 14:46 | 12 Mar 26.00 -1.00
(-3.70%)
OPEN

26.55

 HIGH

26.55

 LOW

26.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd.

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd

Woolite Mercantile Company Limited is engaged in trading in goods and commodities. The company is also engages in the investments, share trading, and financial activities in India. It provides financing; and deals in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Woolite Mercantile Company Ltd.(WMCL) was incorporated on February 21, 1985 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharash...> More

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.72 -
Other Income -
Total Income 4.72 -
Total Expenses 4.65 0.02 23150
Operating Profit 0.08 -0.02 500
Net Profit -0.12 -0.02 -500
Equity Capital 6.06 1.99 -
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fortune Interntl 23.00 4.78 16.19
Brawn Biotech 53.60 -3.16 16.08
Dollex Inds. 4.45 9.34 15.91
Prism Medico 26.00 -3.70 15.76
Northlink Fiscal 30.00 0.33 15.75
Trident Tools 11.10 -4.72 15.58
SRU Steels 19.20 20.00 15.34
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.28
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.86% NA 0.55% -0.35%
1 Month -15.45% NA -1.07% -0.32%
3 Month -15.17% NA 2.12% 1.52%
6 Month -27.88% NA 5.52% 4.90%
1 Year -40.50% NA 17.23% 16.74%
3 Year 18.72% NA 17.29% 19.01%

Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.00
26.55
Week Low/High 26.00
32.00
Month Low/High 26.00
33.00
YEAR Low/High 26.00
51.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
85.00

