You are here » Home
» Company
» Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 532387
|Sector: Media
|NSE: PNC
|ISIN Code: INE392B01011
|
BSE
14:50 | 12 Mar
|
17.00
|
0.70
(4.29%)
|
OPEN
16.70
|
HIGH
17.10
|
LOW
16.30
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
16.80
|
0.55
(3.38%)
|
OPEN
16.20
|
HIGH
16.95
|
LOW
16.20
|OPEN
|16.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.30
|VOLUME
|650
|52-Week high
|31.75
|52-Week low
|16.15
|P/E
|170.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|16.35
|Buy Qty
|84.00
|Sell Price
|16.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|16.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.25
|VOLUME
|3885
|52-Week high
|31.70
|52-Week low
|16.00
|P/E
|170.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|16.55
|Buy Qty
|215.00
|Sell Price
|16.95
|Sell Qty
|2700.00
|OPEN
|16.70
|CLOSE
|16.30
|VOLUME
|650
|52-Week high
|31.75
|52-Week low
|16.15
|P/E
|170.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|16.35
|Buy Qty
|84.00
|Sell Price
|16.95
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|16.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.25
|VOLUME
|3885
|52-Week high
|31.70
|52-Week low
|16.00
|P/E
|170.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24.60
|Buy Price
|16.55
|Buy Qty
|215.00
|Sell Price
|16.95
|Sell Qty
|2700.00
About Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
Incorporated in September'93 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a public company from March'2000 and consequently renamed as Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (PNCL). The company has engaged itself in the production, development, promotion, exhibition, dealing and marketing of various TV shows.
The comp...> More
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.55
|0.01
|5400
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|-27.27
|Total Income
|0.63
|0.12
|425
|Total Expenses
|1.34
|1.01
|32.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.72
|-0.89
|19.1
|Net Profit
|-0.77
|-1.08
|28.7
|Equity Capital
|14.47
|14.47
| -
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.61%
|-10.16%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.11%
|-19.42%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.45%
|-39.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.53%
|-12.95%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.24%
|-23.46%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.88%
|21.74%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.30
|
|17.10
|Week Low/High
|16.15
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|16.15
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.15
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|180.00
Quick Links for Pritish Nandy Communications: