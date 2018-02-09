JUST IN
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

BSE: 532387 Sector: Media
NSE: PNC ISIN Code: INE392B01011
BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar 17.00 0.70
(4.29%)
OPEN

16.70

 HIGH

17.10

 LOW

16.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 16.80 0.55
(3.38%)
OPEN

16.20

 HIGH

16.95

 LOW

16.20
About Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

Incorporated in September'93 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a public company from March'2000 and consequently renamed as Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (PNCL). The company has engaged itself in the production, development, promotion, exhibition, dealing and marketing of various TV shows.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 170.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.55 0.01 5400
Other Income 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Total Income 0.63 0.12 425
Total Expenses 1.34 1.01 32.67
Operating Profit -0.72 -0.89 19.1
Net Profit -0.77 -1.08 28.7
Equity Capital 14.47 14.47 -
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oyeeee Media 22.32 -1.98 33.06
G V Films 0.74 -2.63 27.28
Pentamedia Graph 0.60 -4.76 24.90
Prit Nandy Comm. 17.00 4.29 24.60
Picturehouse 4.60 17.35 24.04
Purple Entertain 27.45 4.57 23.74
Pooja Entertain 37.00 4.96 18.50
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.44
Banks/FIs 1.50
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.17
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.11
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.61% -10.16% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.11% -19.42% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.45% -39.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.53% -12.95% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.24% -23.46% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.88% 21.74% 17.24% 19.01%

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.30
17.10
Week Low/High 16.15
19.00
Month Low/High 16.15
22.00
YEAR Low/High 16.15
32.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
180.00

Quick Links for Pritish Nandy Communications: