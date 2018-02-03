JUST IN
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531688 Sector: Others
NSE: PRITHVISOF ISIN Code: INE621B01021
BSE 14:51 | 12 Mar 56.00 2.70
(5.07%)
OPEN

53.95

 HIGH

56.00

 LOW

53.95
NSE 00:00 | 12 Jun Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd

Prithvi Softech Limited is an India-based company. The Company, through its division Prithvi Exchange, offers foreign exchange, money changing and money transfer services. Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also...> More

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.12 2.73 -22.34
Other Income -
Total Income 2.12 2.73 -22.34
Total Expenses 1.55 1.44 7.64
Operating Profit 0.57 1.29 -55.81
Net Profit 0.35 0.79 -55.7
Equity Capital 5.5 5.5 -
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Walchand People 118.60 -4.66 34.39
Eastern Gases 22.90 4.57 34.35
Bloom Dekor 50.00 1.94 34.25
Prithvi Exchange 56.00 5.07 30.80
Oriental Trimex 12.71 -3.35 30.28
Inani Marbles 18.10 -2.16 29.41
Vanta Bioscien. 51.00 1.80 29.22
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.99
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.68% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.06% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 55.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 115.80% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.95
56.00
Week Low/High 51.60
62.00
Month Low/High 51.60
72.00
YEAR Low/High 28.85
94.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
239.00

