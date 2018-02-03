You are here » Home
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531688
|Sector: Others
|NSE: PRITHVISOF
|ISIN Code: INE621B01021
|
BSE
14:51 | 12 Mar
|
56.00
|
2.70
(5.07%)
|
OPEN
53.95
|
HIGH
56.00
|
LOW
53.95
|
NSE
00:00 | 12 Jun
|
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|53.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.30
|VOLUME
|410
|52-Week high
|94.00
|52-Week low
|28.85
|P/E
|16.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|54.00
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|56.00
|Sell Qty
|199.00
|OPEN
|23.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.75
|VOLUME
|935
|52-Week high
|23.80
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
Prithvi Softech Limited is an India-based company. The Company, through its division Prithvi Exchange, offers foreign exchange, money changing and money transfer services. Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also...> More
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.12
|2.73
|-22.34
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.12
|2.73
|-22.34
|Total Expenses
|1.55
|1.44
|7.64
|Operating Profit
|0.57
|1.29
|-55.81
|Net Profit
|0.35
|0.79
|-55.7
|Equity Capital
|5.5
|5.5
| -
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.68%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.06%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|55.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|115.80%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.95
|
|56.00
|Week Low/High
|51.60
|
|62.00
|Month Low/High
|51.60
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.85
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|239.00
