Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd

Prithvi Softech Limited is an India-based company. The Company, through its division Prithvi Exchange, offers foreign exchange, money changing and money transfer services. Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also...> More