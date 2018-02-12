Priya Ltd.
|BSE: 524580
|Sector: Others
|NSE: PRIYADYES
|ISIN Code: INE686C01014
|BSE 14:19 | 12 Mar
|45.55
|
-2.35
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
45.60
|
HIGH
45.60
|
LOW
45.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Priya Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.90
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|117.50
|52-Week low
|30.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|45.55
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|47.00
|Sell Qty
|103.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Priya Ltd.
Incorporated on 22 Aug.'86, Priya Dyes & Chemicals (formerly Priya Electronics & Chemicals) exports dyes, dye-intermediates, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Promoted by A K Bhuwania, the company now renamed Priya Ltd was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India in Nov.'89. It won the first export award from CHEMEXCIL in 1990-91. The name of the company was changed to Priya Ltd....> More
Priya Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|99.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017.
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3)Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9)Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015
Priya Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.09
|18.85
|102.07
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.17
|-23.53
|Total Income
|38.22
|19.02
|100.95
|Total Expenses
|36.66
|18.62
|96.89
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|0.4
|290
|Net Profit
|0.81
|0.12
|575
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Priya Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Yash Mgmt & Sat.
|8.44
|-4.95
|14.35
|Shri Krishna Pra
|13.64
|0.00
|13.78
|O.P Chains
|20.00
|-7.62
|13.70
|Priya
|45.55
|-4.91
|13.66
|Sun & Shine
|2.70
|-4.93
|13.50
|Alexander Stamps
|18.35
|-1.61
|13.21
|Hemang Resources
|10.00
|4.71
|13.20
Priya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Priya Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.22%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.45%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|21.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.31%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|16.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Priya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.55
|
|45.60
|Week Low/High
|44.30
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|41.25
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.25
|
|118.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.03
|
|160.00
