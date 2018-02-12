JUST IN
Priya Ltd.

BSE: 524580 Sector: Others
NSE: PRIYADYES ISIN Code: INE686C01014
BSE 14:19 | 12 Mar 45.55 -2.35
(-4.91%)
OPEN

45.60

 HIGH

45.60

 LOW

45.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Priya Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Priya Ltd.

Priya Ltd

Incorporated on 22 Aug.'86, Priya Dyes & Chemicals (formerly Priya Electronics & Chemicals) exports dyes, dye-intermediates, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Promoted by A K Bhuwania, the company now renamed Priya Ltd was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India in Nov.'89. It won the first export award from CHEMEXCIL in 1990-91. The name of the company was changed to Priya Ltd....> More

Priya Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 99.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Priya Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.09 18.85 102.07
Other Income 0.13 0.17 -23.53
Total Income 38.22 19.02 100.95
Total Expenses 36.66 18.62 96.89
Operating Profit 1.56 0.4 290
Net Profit 0.81 0.12 575
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Priya Ltd Financials Results

Priya Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yash Mgmt & Sat. 8.44 -4.95 14.35
Shri Krishna Pra 13.64 0.00 13.78
O.P Chains 20.00 -7.62 13.70
Priya 45.55 -4.91 13.66
Sun & Shine 2.70 -4.93 13.50
Alexander Stamps 18.35 -1.61 13.21
Hemang Resources 10.00 4.71 13.20
> More on Priya Ltd Peer Group

Priya Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.21
> More on Priya Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Priya Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.22% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.45% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 21.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.31% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 16.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Priya Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.55
45.60
Week Low/High 44.30
51.00
Month Low/High 41.25
53.00
YEAR Low/High 30.25
118.00
All TIME Low/High 4.03
160.00

