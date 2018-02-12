Priya Ltd

Incorporated on 22 Aug.'86, Priya Dyes & Chemicals (formerly Priya Electronics & Chemicals) exports dyes, dye-intermediates, pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Promoted by A K Bhuwania, the company now renamed Priya Ltd was recognised as an Export House by the Government of India in Nov.'89. It won the first export award from CHEMEXCIL in 1990-91. The name of the company was changed to Priya Ltd.