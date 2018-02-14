JUST IN
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 511557 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE732K01019
BSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 238.90 4.60
(1.96%)
About Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd

Profin Capital is one of the leading provider of solutions and services in the realm of financial sector. Promoted by a group of professionals, Profin Capital has grown consistently since inception. The company provides financial services tailored to meet specific and ever changing financial risk faced by the customer. The company has evolved in a time-honored way, coming a long way since its i...> More

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   169
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.86 2.08 614.42
Other Income -
Total Income 14.86 2.08 614.42
Total Expenses 15.77 0.23 6756.52
Operating Profit -0.91 1.85 -149.19
Net Profit -1.02 1.31 -177.86
Equity Capital 7.07 7.07 -
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oswal Agro Mills 12.96 1.49 173.96
Zodiac Vent. 46.05 -4.95 171.77
Baid Leasing 168.50 -0.12 170.19
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
Golden Legand Ls 109.80 -4.94 163.27
Inditrade Cap. 69.00 2.37 161.12
Sakthi Finance 32.00 2.89 160.00
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.74
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.69% NA 0.47% -0.58%
1 Month 10.60% NA -1.15% -0.55%
3 Month 1.06% NA 2.04% 1.29%
6 Month 19.48% NA 5.43% 4.66%
1 Year 73.24% NA 17.13% 16.48%
3 Year -8.57% NA 17.19% 18.74%

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 238.90
239.90
Week Low/High 231.20
248.00
Month Low/High 207.60
254.00
YEAR Low/High 129.00
254.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
318.00

