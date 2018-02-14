You are here » Home
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511557
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE732K01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
238.90
|
4.60
(1.96%)
|
OPEN
239.85
|
HIGH
239.90
|
LOW
238.90
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd.
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd
Profin Capital is one of the leading provider of solutions and services in the realm of financial sector. Promoted by a group of professionals, Profin Capital has grown consistently since inception.
The company provides financial services tailored to meet specific and ever changing financial risk faced by the customer. The company has evolved in a time-honored way, coming a long way since its i...> More
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.86
|2.08
|614.42
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|14.86
|2.08
|614.42
|Total Expenses
|15.77
|0.23
|6756.52
|Operating Profit
|-0.91
|1.85
|-149.19
|Net Profit
|-1.02
|1.31
|-177.86
|Equity Capital
|7.07
|7.07
| -
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.58%
|1 Month
|10.60%
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.55%
|3 Month
|1.06%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.29%
|6 Month
|19.48%
|NA
|5.43%
|4.66%
|1 Year
|73.24%
|NA
|17.13%
|16.48%
|3 Year
|-8.57%
|NA
|17.19%
|18.74%
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|238.90
|
|239.90
|Week Low/High
|231.20
|
|248.00
|Month Low/High
|207.60
|
|254.00
|YEAR Low/High
|129.00
|
|254.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|318.00
Quick Links for Pro Fin Capital Services: