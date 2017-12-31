JUST IN
Proaim Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512105 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE490J01032
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar 0.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.90

 HIGH

0.90

 LOW

0.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Proaim Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Proaim Enterprises Ltd.

Proaim Enterprises Ltd

Shree Nath Commercial & Finance was incorporated on December 21, 1984 with the object of Finance & Investment related activities.Now the company is engaged in finance as well as Technology and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup a Solar power project. Its registered office is located Mumbai. The company is based in New De...> More

Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.35 -51.43
Other Income 0.19 -
Total Income 0.36 0.35 2.86
Total Expenses 0.11 0.07 57.14
Operating Profit 0.25 0.29 -13.79
Net Profit 0.25 0.29 -13.79
Equity Capital 12.65 12.65 -
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.52
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.51%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.36%
6 Month -2.17% NA 5.52% 4.74%
1 Year -13.46% NA 17.23% 16.56%
3 Year -76.80% NA 17.30% 18.83%

Proaim Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.90
0.90
Week Low/High 0.90
1.00
Month Low/High 0.89
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.87
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
888.00

