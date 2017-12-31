Proaim Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512105
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE490J01032
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|0.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.90
|
HIGH
0.90
|
LOW
0.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Proaim Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.90
|VOLUME
|10300
|52-Week high
|1.14
|52-Week low
|0.87
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.90
|Sell Qty
|4000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Proaim Enterprises Ltd.
Shree Nath Commercial & Finance was incorporated on December 21, 1984 with the object of Finance & Investment related activities.Now the company is engaged in finance as well as Technology and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup a Solar power project. Its registered office is located Mumbai. The company is based in New De...> More
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|0.35
|-51.43
|Other Income
|0.19
|-
|Total Income
|0.36
|0.35
|2.86
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.07
|57.14
|Operating Profit
|0.25
|0.29
|-13.79
|Net Profit
|0.25
|0.29
|-13.79
|Equity Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|-
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cindrella Fin.
|2.88
|4.73
|1.20
|Ekam Leasing
|3.96
|-4.58
|1.19
|Blue Chip India
|0.21
|0.00
|1.16
|Proaim Enterp.
|0.90
|0.00
|1.14
|Brijlaxmi Leas.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.13
|Jay Energy
|0.33
|0.00
|1.12
|Kumbhat Fin.
|2.35
|-4.86
|1.12
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.51%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|-2.17%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-13.46%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|-76.80%
|NA
|17.30%
|18.83%
Proaim Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.90
|
|0.90
|Week Low/High
|0.90
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.89
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|888.00
