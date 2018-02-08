You are here » Home
Procal Electronics India Ltd.
|BSE: 526009
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE700B01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 08 Mar
|
0.66
|
-0.03
(-4.35%)
|
OPEN
0.66
|
HIGH
0.66
|
LOW
0.66
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Procal Electronics India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.69
|VOLUME
|190
|52-Week high
|0.72
|52-Week low
|0.54
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|411.00
|Sell Price
|0.72
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.66
|CLOSE
|0.69
|VOLUME
|190
|52-Week high
|0.72
|52-Week low
|0.54
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|411.00
|Sell Price
|0.72
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Procal Electronics India Ltd.
Procal Electronics India Ltd
Procal Electronics Ltd, manufacturer of Electronic Calculators, Diaries & Organisers have three plants out of which two is located in Silvassa and the third one in Surat Gujarat.
...> More
Procal Electronics India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Procal Electronics India Ltd - Financial Results
Procal Electronics India Ltd - Peer Group
Procal Electronics India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Procal Electronics India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Procal Electronics India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.66
|
|0.66
|Week Low/High
|0.66
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.66
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.54
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.41
|
|38.00
Quick Links for Procal Electronics India: