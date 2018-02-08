JUST IN
Procal Electronics India Ltd.

BSE: 526009 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE700B01015
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 0.66 -0.03
(-4.35%)
OPEN

0.66

 HIGH

0.66

 LOW

0.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Procal Electronics India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Procal Electronics India Ltd.

Procal Electronics India Ltd

Procal Electronics Ltd, manufacturer of Electronic Calculators, Diaries & Organisers have three plants out of which two is located in Silvassa and the third one in Surat Gujarat. ...> More

Procal Electronics India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Procal Electronics India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
> More on Procal Electronics India Ltd Financials Results

Procal Electronics India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
Super Domestic 1.50 -3.23 0.65
Procal Elect. 0.66 -4.35 0.23
> More on Procal Electronics India Ltd Peer Group

Procal Electronics India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.72
> More on Procal Electronics India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Procal Electronics India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Procal Electronics India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.66
0.66
Week Low/High 0.66
1.00
Month Low/High 0.66
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.54
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.41
38.00

Quick Links for Procal Electronics India: