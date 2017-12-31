JUST IN
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531265 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE421E01012
BSE 12:40 | 25 Jan Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.95
VOLUME 1868
52-Week high 11.00
52-Week low 10.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 10.95
Buy Qty 132.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd.

Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd

Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 3.6 3.6 -
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
Azure Exim 5.67 5.00 5.08
M K Proteins 11.30 2.54 4.71
Progress. Extr. 10.95 0.00 3.94
Pion. Agro Extr. 8.81 -4.96 3.81
Raj Agro Mills 6.87 4.89 2.13
Ashiana Agro Ind 2.78 0.00 1.28
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.16
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.90
10.95
Week Low/High 0.00
10.95
Month Low/High 0.00
10.95
YEAR Low/High 10.75
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
150.00

