Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531265
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE421E01012
|BSE 12:40 | 25 Jan
|Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.95
|VOLUME
|1868
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|10.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|10.95
|Buy Qty
|132.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd.
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
Announcement
-
Revised Financial Results for the period ended December 31 2017
-
: Submission Of Revised Quarterly Financial Results For The Period Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.6
|3.6
|-
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trombo Extractn.
|14.45
|4.94
|6.00
|Azure Exim
|5.67
|5.00
|5.08
|M K Proteins
|11.30
|2.54
|4.71
|Progress. Extr.
|10.95
|0.00
|3.94
|Pion. Agro Extr.
|8.81
|-4.96
|3.81
|Raj Agro Mills
|6.87
|4.89
|2.13
|Ashiana Agro Ind
|2.78
|0.00
|1.28
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Progressive Extractions & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.90
|
|10.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.95
|YEAR Low/High
|10.75
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|150.00
Quick Links for Progressive Extractions & Exports:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices