Promact Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 526494
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE818D01011
|BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar
|4.21
|
-0.05
(-1.17%)
|
OPEN
4.21
|
HIGH
4.21
|
LOW
4.21
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Promact Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.26
|VOLUME
|6000
|52-Week high
|5.49
|52-Week low
|3.95
|P/E
|23.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|4.21
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Promact Plastics Ltd.
Promact Plastics Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Promact Plastics was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed on February 15, 1993 and a certificate...> More
Promact Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.02
Promact Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.36
|3.88
|38.14
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.19
|-84.21
|Total Income
|5.39
|4.07
|32.43
|Total Expenses
|5.03
|3.69
|36.31
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|0.38
|-7.89
|Net Profit
|0.12
|-0.12
|200
|Equity Capital
|6.51
|6.51
|-
Promact Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vallabh Poly-Pl.
|9.82
|4.91
|4.12
|Sonal Adhesives
|6.30
|-1.10
|3.82
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
|Promact Plastics
|4.21
|-1.17
|2.74
|Para. Print.
|0.82
|-4.65
|2.19
|Planter's Poly
|74.00
|1.04
|Quantum Digital
|0.90
|-4.26
|0.27
Promact Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Promact Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|111.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Promact Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.21
|
|4.21
|Week Low/High
|4.21
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.21
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.95
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.48
|
|23.00
