Promact Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 526494 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE818D01011
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 4.21 -0.05
(-1.17%)
OPEN

4.21

 HIGH

4.21

 LOW

4.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Promact Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.26
VOLUME 6000
52-Week high 5.49
52-Week low 3.95
P/E 23.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 4.21
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Promact Plastics Ltd.

Promact Plastics Ltd

Promact Plastics Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Promact Plastics was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed on February 15, 1993 and a certificate...> More

Promact Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Promact Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.36 3.88 38.14
Other Income 0.03 0.19 -84.21
Total Income 5.39 4.07 32.43
Total Expenses 5.03 3.69 36.31
Operating Profit 0.35 0.38 -7.89
Net Profit 0.12 -0.12 200
Equity Capital 6.51 6.51 -
Promact Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
Sonal Adhesives 6.30 -1.10 3.82
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
Para. Print. 0.82 -4.65 2.19
Planter's Poly 74.00 1.04
Quantum Digital 0.90 -4.26 0.27
Promact Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.17
Promact Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 111.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Promact Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.21
4.21
Week Low/High 4.21
4.00
Month Low/High 4.21
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.95
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.48
23.00

