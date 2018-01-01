Promact Plastics Ltd

Promact Plastics Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-density polyethylene/polypropylene woven fabrics and sacks in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Promact Plastics was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company vide a special resolution passed on February 15, 1993 and a certificate...> More