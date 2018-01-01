PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.
|BSE: 505502
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE953M01033
|BSE LIVE 12:25 | 12 Mar
|52.45
|
-1.05
(-1.96%)
|
OPEN
52.45
|
HIGH
53.50
|
LOW
52.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.50
|VOLUME
|3300
|52-Week high
|91.10
|52-Week low
|52.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|282
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|282
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|282
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.31
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|104.91
|-99.98
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|104.91
|-99.98
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|104.75
|-99.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|0.17
|-123.53
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|0.16
|-125
|Equity Capital
|53.76
|53.76
|-
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pritika Auto
|185.00
|4.08
|324.86
|Svaraj Trading
|197.15
|-4.99
|290.80
|Aditya Consumer
|193.70
|-9.99
|283.38
|PS IT Infra
|52.45
|-1.96
|281.97
|Partani Applianc
|215.90
|-2.00
|265.77
|Best Steel
|142.45
|2.30
|263.53
|Hexa Tradex
|45.00
|0.45
|248.63
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.52%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.66%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.04%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-41.72%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-93.85%
|NA
|16.76%
|18.38%
PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.45
|
|53.50
|Week Low/High
|52.45
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|52.45
|
|57.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.45
|
|91.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|933.00
