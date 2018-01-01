JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.

BSE: 505502 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE953M01033
BSE LIVE 12:25 | 12 Mar 52.45 -1.05
(-1.96%)
OPEN

52.45

 HIGH

53.50

 LOW

52.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 53.50
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 91.10
52-Week low 52.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 282
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 52.45
CLOSE 53.50
VOLUME 3300
52-Week high 91.10
52-Week low 52.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 282
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   282
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 104.91 -99.98
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 104.91 -99.98
Total Expenses 0.06 104.75 -99.94
Operating Profit -0.04 0.17 -123.53
Net Profit -0.04 0.16 -125
Equity Capital 53.76 53.76 -
> More on PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Financials Results

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pritika Auto 185.00 4.08 324.86
Svaraj Trading 197.15 -4.99 290.80
Aditya Consumer 193.70 -9.99 283.38
PS IT Infra 52.45 -1.96 281.97
Partani Applianc 215.90 -2.00 265.77
Best Steel 142.45 2.30 263.53
Hexa Tradex 45.00 0.45 248.63
> More on PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Peer Group

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 45.22
> More on PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.52% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.66% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.04% 4.34%
1 Year -41.72% NA 16.69% 16.12%
3 Year -93.85% NA 16.76% 18.38%

PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.45
53.50
Week Low/High 52.45
54.00
Month Low/High 52.45
57.00
YEAR Low/High 52.45
91.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
933.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for PS IT Infrastructure & Services: