PSL Ltd.
|BSE: 526801
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PSL
|ISIN Code: INE474B01017
|BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar
|3.75
|
-0.05
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
3.71
|
HIGH
3.99
|
LOW
3.70
|NSE 15:16 | 12 Mar
|3.70
|
-0.10
(-2.63%)
|
OPEN
3.70
|
HIGH
3.95
|
LOW
3.65
|OPEN
|3.71
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|41137
|52-Week high
|8.00
|52-Week low
|2.73
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|3.75
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About PSL Ltd.
PSL Limited (PSL) is the largest manufacturer of high-grade large diameter Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in India, which was incorporated on 24th August 1987 as a Private Limited Company. PSL manufactures and supplies pipes certified to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards for oil, gas and water transmission as well as structural and piling applications for both onshore and off...> More
PSL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Apr 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-213.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
PSL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.19
|2.98
|376.17
|Other Income
|6.07
|-
|Total Income
|20.26
|2.98
|579.87
|Total Expenses
|23.7
|30.02
|-21.05
|Operating Profit
|-3.44
|-27.04
|87.28
|Net Profit
|-31.42
|-59.45
|47.15
|Equity Capital
|124.93
|124.93
|-
PSL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vaswani Inds.
|18.40
|-12.59
|55.20
|Bedmutha Indus.
|21.10
|-0.94
|51.76
|Adhunik Metal
|4.17
|-1.18
|51.50
|PSL
|3.75
|-1.32
|46.85
|Bajaj Steel Inds
|198.30
|-1.37
|46.60
|OCL Iron & Steel
|3.47
|-0.86
|46.53
|Sharda Ispat
|89.55
|-4.63
|45.49
PSL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PSL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|-5.13%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.20%
|-11.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.90%
|2.78%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.93%
|25.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-42.57%
|-45.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-72.96%
|-74.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
PSL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.70
|
|3.99
|Week Low/High
|3.70
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.70
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.73
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.73
|
|588.00
