JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » PSL Ltd

PSL Ltd.

BSE: 526801 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PSL ISIN Code: INE474B01017
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 3.75 -0.05
(-1.32%)
OPEN

3.71

 HIGH

3.99

 LOW

3.70
NSE 15:16 | 12 Mar 3.70 -0.10
(-2.63%)
OPEN

3.70

 HIGH

3.95

 LOW

3.65
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.71
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 41137
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 2.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 3.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.71
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 41137
52-Week high 8.00
52-Week low 2.73
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 3.75
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About PSL Ltd.

PSL Ltd

PSL Limited (PSL) is the largest manufacturer of high-grade large diameter Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in India, which was incorporated on 24th August 1987 as a Private Limited Company. PSL manufactures and supplies pipes certified to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards for oil, gas and water transmission as well as structural and piling applications for both onshore and off...> More

PSL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Apr 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -213.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PSL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.19 2.98 376.17
Other Income 6.07 -
Total Income 20.26 2.98 579.87
Total Expenses 23.7 30.02 -21.05
Operating Profit -3.44 -27.04 87.28
Net Profit -31.42 -59.45 47.15
Equity Capital 124.93 124.93 -
> More on PSL Ltd Financials Results

PSL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vaswani Inds. 18.40 -12.59 55.20
Bedmutha Indus. 21.10 -0.94 51.76
Adhunik Metal 4.17 -1.18 51.50
PSL 3.75 -1.32 46.85
Bajaj Steel Inds 198.30 -1.37 46.60
OCL Iron & Steel 3.47 -0.86 46.53
Sharda Ispat 89.55 -4.63 45.49
> More on PSL Ltd Peer Group

PSL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.90
Banks/FIs 19.70
FIIs 1.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.68
> More on PSL Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PSL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.85% -5.13% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.20% -11.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.90% 2.78% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.93% 25.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -42.57% -45.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -72.96% -74.57% 17.24% 19.01%

PSL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.70
3.99
Week Low/High 3.70
4.00
Month Low/High 3.70
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.73
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.73
588.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for PSL: