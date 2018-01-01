PTL Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 509220
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: PTL
|ISIN Code: INE034D01031
|BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|49.00
|
0.60
(1.24%)
|
OPEN
50.70
|
HIGH
50.70
|
LOW
48.25
|NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|48.75
|
0.10
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
49.20
|
HIGH
49.40
|
LOW
48.30
About PTL Enterprises Ltd.
Incorporated in 1959, Premier Tyres (PTL) is managed by Chairman O S Kanwar. PTL manufactures automobile tyres, flaps and belts. Its manufacturing unit is located at Ernakulam, Kerala. The company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995. This inv...> More
PTL Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|324
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.79
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|62.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.58
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.07
PTL Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.82
|13.37
|18.32
|Other Income
|3.65
|0.19
|1821.05
|Total Income
|19.47
|13.56
|43.58
|Total Expenses
|0.35
|1.45
|-75.86
|Operating Profit
|19.12
|12.11
|57.89
|Net Profit
|11.62
|6.79
|71.13
|Equity Capital
|13.24
|13.24
|-
PTL Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JK Tyre & Indust
|153.75
|0.29
|3487.05
|Goodyear India
|1197.20
|0.77
|2761.94
|TVS Srichakra
|3450.00
|-1.45
|2642.70
|PTL Enterprises
|49.00
|1.24
|324.38
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
PTL Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PTL Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.49%
|-5.25%
|0.27%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-9.59%
|-8.45%
|-1.35%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-10.75%
|-10.39%
|1.84%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|15.02%
|17.75%
|5.22%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-10.88%
|-11.27%
|16.90%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|248.75%
|246.48%
|16.97%
|18.44%
PTL Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.25
|
|50.70
|Week Low/High
|47.00
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|47.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.20
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|82.00
