PTL Enterprises Ltd

Incorporated in 1959, Premier Tyres (PTL) is managed by Chairman O S Kanwar. PTL manufactures automobile tyres, flaps and belts. Its manufacturing unit is located at Ernakulam, Kerala. The company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995. This inv...> More