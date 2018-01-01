JUST IN
PTL Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 509220 Sector: Auto
NSE: PTL ISIN Code: INE034D01031
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 49.00 0.60
(1.24%)
OPEN

50.70

 HIGH

50.70

 LOW

48.25
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 48.75 0.10
(0.21%)
OPEN

49.20

 HIGH

49.40

 LOW

48.30
About PTL Enterprises Ltd.

PTL Enterprises Ltd

Incorporated in 1959, Premier Tyres (PTL) is managed by Chairman O S Kanwar. PTL manufactures automobile tyres, flaps and belts. Its manufacturing unit is located at Ernakulam, Kerala. The company was declared a sick unit by the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) and under a rehabilitation scheme prescribed by the Board, PTL was taken over by Apollo Tyres in 1995.

PTL Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   324
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.79
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   62.50
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.58
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PTL Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.82 13.37 18.32
Other Income 3.65 0.19 1821.05
Total Income 19.47 13.56 43.58
Total Expenses 0.35 1.45 -75.86
Operating Profit 19.12 12.11 57.89
Net Profit 11.62 6.79 71.13
Equity Capital 13.24 13.24 -
> More on PTL Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

PTL Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JK Tyre & Indust 153.75 0.29 3487.05
Goodyear India 1197.20 0.77 2761.94
TVS Srichakra 3450.00 -1.45 2642.70
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
> More on PTL Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

PTL Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.82
Banks/FIs 0.91
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.69
> More on PTL Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

PTL Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.49% -5.25% 0.27% -0.83%
1 Month -9.59% -8.45% -1.35% -0.80%
3 Month -10.75% -10.39% 1.84% 1.03%
6 Month 15.02% 17.75% 5.22% 4.39%
1 Year -10.88% -11.27% 16.90% 16.18%
3 Year 248.75% 246.48% 16.97% 18.44%

PTL Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.25
50.70
Week Low/High 47.00
51.00
Month Low/High 47.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 38.20
82.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
82.00

