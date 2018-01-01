JUST IN
Pudumjee Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516092 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PDUMJEIND ISIN Code: INE105C01023
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 13.20 -0.45
(-3.30%)
OPEN

13.55

 HIGH

13.55

 LOW

13.10
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 13.05 -0.60
(-4.40%)
OPEN

13.85

 HIGH

13.85

 LOW

13.05
OPEN 13.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.65
VOLUME 2620
52-Week high 18.20
52-Week low 10.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 13.20
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Pudumjee Industries Ltd.

Pudumjee Industries Ltd

Pudumjee Agro Industries was incorporated in Dec.'65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. It became a deemed public limited company in May '77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one. In Mar.'76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0
Other Income 0.37 0.45 -17.78
Total Income 0.41 0.49 -16.33
Total Expenses 0.17 0.08 112.5
Operating Profit 0.24 0.41 -41.46
Net Profit -0.13 -0.07 -85.71
Equity Capital 3.6 3.6 -
Pudumjee Industries Ltd Financials Results

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maruti Infra. 21.85 -8.00 27.31
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76
Orbit Corpn. 2.06 3.00 23.48
Martin Burn 45.20 4.03 23.28
Square Four Pro. 23.60 4.89 23.15
Pudumjee Industries Ltd Peer Group

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.48
Pudumjee Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.81% -11.82% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.27% -10.62% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.46% 0.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.05% -5.43% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.36% 20.83% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -2.65% 3.16% 17.24% 19.02%

Pudumjee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.10
13.55
Week Low/High 13.10
16.00
Month Low/High 13.10
17.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.11
84.00

