You are here » Home
» Company
» Pudumjee Industries Ltd
Pudumjee Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516092
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PDUMJEIND
|ISIN Code: INE105C01023
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
13.20
|
-0.45
(-3.30%)
|
OPEN
13.55
|
HIGH
13.55
|
LOW
13.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
13.05
|
-0.60
(-4.40%)
|
OPEN
13.85
|
HIGH
13.85
|
LOW
13.05
|OPEN
|13.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.65
|VOLUME
|2620
|52-Week high
|18.20
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|13.20
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.65
|VOLUME
|3318
|52-Week high
|17.90
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|13.05
|Buy Qty
|320.00
|Sell Price
|13.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|13.55
|CLOSE
|13.65
|VOLUME
|2620
|52-Week high
|18.20
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|13.20
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.65
|VOLUME
|3318
|52-Week high
|17.90
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23.76
|Buy Price
|13.05
|Buy Qty
|320.00
|Sell Price
|13.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Pudumjee Industries Ltd.
Pudumjee Industries Ltd
Pudumjee Agro Industries was incorporated in Dec.'65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. It became a deemed public limited company in May '77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one.
In Mar.'76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed ...> More
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pudumjee Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.45
|-17.78
|Total Income
|0.41
|0.49
|-16.33
|Total Expenses
|0.17
|0.08
|112.5
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.41
|-41.46
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-85.71
|Equity Capital
|3.6
|3.6
| -
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.81%
|-11.82%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.27%
|-10.62%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.46%
|0.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.05%
|-5.43%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.36%
|20.83%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-2.65%
|3.16%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pudumjee Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.10
|
|13.55
|Week Low/High
|13.10
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.10
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.11
|
|84.00
Quick Links for Pudumjee Industries: