Punit Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 512099
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE750G01019
|BSE LIVE 12:12 | 10 Jun
|Punit Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Punit Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.55
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|17.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|17.90
|Buy Qty
|2500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Punit Commercials Ltd.
Punit Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Punit Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.83
|1.4
|102.14
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.83
|1.4
|102.14
|Total Expenses
|2.81
|1.71
|64.33
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.31
|106.45
|Net Profit
|-0.34
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|-
Punit Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Surana Corp.
|0.85
|-4.49
|2.07
|Classic Diamonds
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.80
|Vaishnavi Gold
|0.76
|-3.80
|1.50
|Punit Commercial
|17.90
|1.99
|0.43
|Laser Diamond
|0.74
|-3.90
|0.30
|Anshuni Commerc.
|3.99
|1.79
|0.10
Punit Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Punit Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.48%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.45%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.39%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.77%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.59%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|18.86%
Punit Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.90
|
|17.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.90
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.90
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Punit Commercials:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices