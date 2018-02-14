JUST IN
Punit Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512099 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE750G01019
BSE LIVE 12:12 | 10 Jun Punit Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Punit Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.55
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 17.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 17.90
Buy Qty 2500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Punit Commercials Ltd.

Punit Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Punit Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.83 1.4 102.14
Other Income -
Total Income 2.83 1.4 102.14
Total Expenses 2.81 1.71 64.33
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.31 106.45
Net Profit -0.34 -
Equity Capital 0.24 0.24 -
Punit Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surana Corp. 0.85 -4.49 2.07
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Punit Commercial 17.90 1.99 0.43
Laser Diamond 0.74 -3.90 0.30
Anshuni Commerc. 3.99 1.79 0.10
Punit Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.15
Punit Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.48%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.45%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.39%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.77%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.59%
3 Year NA NA 17.29% 18.86%

Punit Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.90
17.90
Week Low/High 0.00
17.90
Month Low/High 0.00
17.90
YEAR Low/High 0.00
17.90
All TIME Low/High 5.00
32.00

