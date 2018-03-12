You are here » Home
» Company
» Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506852
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PUNALKALI
|ISIN Code: INE607A01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:28 | 12 Mar
|
29.45
|
0.50
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
28.60
|
HIGH
30.00
|
LOW
28.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|28.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.95
|VOLUME
|28502
|52-Week high
|36.75
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|29.15
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|29.50
|Sell Qty
|551.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|28.60
|CLOSE
|28.95
|VOLUME
|28502
|52-Week high
|36.75
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|80
|Buy Price
|29.15
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|29.50
|Sell Qty
|551.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|79.93
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
Promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals (PAC) was incorporated as Punjab Alkalies. Its name was changed to the present one in Apr.'93, In Jan.'94, its caustic soda plant (inst. cap.: 37059 tpa) commenced operations. In Sep.'87, the company commissioned its caustic soda concentration and flaking unit, and in 1988, completed the changeover from ...> More
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.2
|65.45
|34.76
|Other Income
|2.17
|0.63
|244.44
|Total Income
|90.37
|66.08
|36.76
|Total Expenses
|88.32
|67.21
|31.41
|Operating Profit
|2.05
|-1.12
|283.04
|Net Profit
|-1.12
|-4.17
|73.14
|Equity Capital
|27.1
|27.1
| -
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.56%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|24.26%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-1.83%
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|65.45%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|109.61%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|52.20%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.42%
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.60
|
|30.00
|Week Low/High
|27.90
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|21.75
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.10
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.15
|
|200.00
Quick Links for Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: