JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506852 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PUNALKALI ISIN Code: INE607A01014
BSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 29.45 0.50
(1.73%)
OPEN

28.60

 HIGH

30.00

 LOW

28.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 28.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.95
VOLUME 28502
52-Week high 36.75
52-Week low 12.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 29.15
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 29.50
Sell Qty 551.00
OPEN 28.60
CLOSE 28.95
VOLUME 28502
52-Week high 36.75
52-Week low 12.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 29.15
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 29.50
Sell Qty 551.00

About Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals (PAC) was incorporated as Punjab Alkalies. Its name was changed to the present one in Apr.'93, In Jan.'94, its caustic soda plant (inst. cap.: 37059 tpa) commenced operations. In Sep.'87, the company commissioned its caustic soda concentration and flaking unit, and in 1988, completed the changeover from ...> More

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.2 65.45 34.76
Other Income 2.17 0.63 244.44
Total Income 90.37 66.08 36.76
Total Expenses 88.32 67.21 31.41
Operating Profit 2.05 -1.12 283.04
Net Profit -1.12 -4.17 73.14
Equity Capital 27.1 27.1 -
> More on Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Mysore Petro 125.00 -1.92 82.25
Alkali Metals 78.90 2.87 80.32
Punjab Alkalies 29.45 1.73 79.93
India Gelatine 108.75 -3.16 77.10
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Alufluoride 107.15 -1.38 75.01
> More on Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.49
Banks/FIs 22.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.82
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 32.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.72
> More on Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.56% NA 0.08% -0.85%
1 Month 24.26% NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -1.83% NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month 65.45% NA 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year 109.61% NA 16.67% 16.16%
3 Year 52.20% NA 16.74% 18.42%

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.60
30.00
Week Low/High 27.90
32.00
Month Low/High 21.75
32.00
YEAR Low/High 12.10
37.00
All TIME Low/High 2.15
200.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals: