Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.
|BSE: 506618
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PUNJABCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE277B01014
|BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar
|409.65
|
15.45
(3.92%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
420.00
|
LOW
400.00
|NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar
|411.05
|
15.30
(3.87%)
|
OPEN
396.05
|
HIGH
423.65
|
LOW
396.05
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|394.20
|VOLUME
|4550
|52-Week high
|520.90
|52-Week low
|262.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|502
|Buy Price
|409.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|412.65
|Sell Qty
|21.00
|OPEN
|396.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|395.75
|VOLUME
|7454
|52-Week high
|520.00
|52-Week low
|259.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|502
|Buy Price
|411.05
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|413.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.
Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.'78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.'89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EO...> More
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|502
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.61
Announcement
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited - Shareholders meeting
-
-
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|124.23
|111.79
|11.13
|Other Income
|1.98
|1.74
|13.79
|Total Income
|126.21
|113.53
|11.17
|Total Expenses
|117.74
|104.28
|12.91
|Operating Profit
|8.47
|9.25
|-8.43
|Net Profit
|1.4
|0.26
|438.46
|Equity Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|-
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|AksharChem (I)
|633.45
|1.69
|519.43
|Plastiblends (I)
|198.15
|0.89
|514.79
|Ellen.Indl.Gas
|310.00
|-4.62
|513.05
|Punjab Chemicals
|409.65
|3.92
|502.23
|Andhra Petrochem
|59.00
|2.34
|501.32
|Camphor & Allied
|965.00
|-1.03
|495.05
|TGV Sraac
|50.80
|-2.03
|466.45
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.09%
|2.38%
|0.06%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-5.85%
|-5.64%
|-1.55%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-10.03%
|-11.39%
|1.63%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|7.77%
|9.19%
|5.01%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|40.58%
|40.99%
|16.66%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|195.14%
|200.26%
|16.72%
|18.40%
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|400.00
|
|420.00
|Week Low/High
|375.00
|
|420.00
|Month Low/High
|375.00
|
|452.00
|YEAR Low/High
|262.00
|
|521.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.93
|
|521.00
