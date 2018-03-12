JUST IN
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.

BSE: 506618 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PUNJABCHEM ISIN Code: INE277B01014
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 409.65 15.45
(3.92%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

420.00

 LOW

400.00
NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 411.05 15.30
(3.87%)
OPEN

396.05

 HIGH

423.65

 LOW

396.05
About Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.'78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.'89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EO...> More

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   502
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 124.23 111.79 11.13
Other Income 1.98 1.74 13.79
Total Income 126.21 113.53 11.17
Total Expenses 117.74 104.28 12.91
Operating Profit 8.47 9.25 -8.43
Net Profit 1.4 0.26 438.46
Equity Capital 12.26 12.26 -
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AksharChem (I) 633.45 1.69 519.43
Plastiblends (I) 198.15 0.89 514.79
Ellen.Indl.Gas 310.00 -4.62 513.05
Punjab Chemicals 409.65 3.92 502.23
Andhra Petrochem 59.00 2.34 501.32
Camphor & Allied 965.00 -1.03 495.05
TGV Sraac 50.80 -2.03 466.45
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.80
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 2.39
Insurance 0.10
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 18.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.00
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.09% 2.38% 0.06% -0.86%
1 Month -5.85% -5.64% -1.55% -0.83%
3 Month -10.03% -11.39% 1.63% 1.00%
6 Month 7.77% 9.19% 5.01% 4.36%
1 Year 40.58% 40.99% 16.66% 16.14%
3 Year 195.14% 200.26% 16.72% 18.40%

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 400.00
420.00
Week Low/High 375.00
420.00
Month Low/High 375.00
452.00
YEAR Low/High 262.00
521.00
All TIME Low/High 7.93
521.00

