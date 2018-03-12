You are here » Home
» Company
» Punjab Communications Ltd
Punjab Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 500346
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: PUNJCOMMU
|ISIN Code: INE609A01010
|
BSE
LIVE
13:08 | 12 Mar
|
36.25
|
-1.25
(-3.33%)
|
OPEN
39.50
|
HIGH
39.50
|
LOW
36.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Punjab Communications Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|37.50
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|61.30
|52-Week low
|34.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|36.25
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|38.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|39.50
|CLOSE
|37.50
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|61.30
|52-Week low
|34.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|36.25
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|38.90
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.57
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Punjab Communications Ltd.
Punjab Communications Ltd
Punjab Communications (PCL) was incorporated in Jul.'81 by the Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation to manufacture direct-to-line multiplexing equipment. Later, it diversified into the production of pulse code modulated multiplexers, trans multiplexers, voice frequency telegraphs, rural automatic exchanges, digital VHF radios, etc. The major users of these products are t...> More
Punjab Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Punjab Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Punjab Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.56
|10.29
|-7.09
|Other Income
|2.15
|2.27
|-5.29
|Total Income
|11.71
|12.57
|-6.84
|Total Expenses
|13.83
|12.5
|10.64
|Operating Profit
|-2.12
|0.06
|-3633.33
|Net Profit
|-2.29
|-0.09
|-2444.44
|Equity Capital
|12.02
|12.02
| -
Punjab Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Punjab Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Punjab Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.83%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-18.54%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-6.81%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-8.11%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-26.77%
|NA
|16.53%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-36.18%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.24%
Punjab Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.25
|
|39.50
|Week Low/High
|36.20
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|36.20
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.30
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.56
|
|405.00
Quick Links for Punjab Communications: