Punjab Communications Ltd.

BSE: 500346 Sector: Telecom
NSE: PUNJCOMMU ISIN Code: INE609A01010
BSE LIVE 13:08 | 12 Mar 36.25 -1.25
(-3.33%)
OPEN

39.50

 HIGH

39.50

 LOW

36.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Punjab Communications Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Punjab Communications Ltd.

Punjab Communications Ltd

Punjab Communications (PCL) was incorporated in Jul.'81 by the Punjab State Electronics Development and Production Corporation to manufacture direct-to-line multiplexing equipment. Later, it diversified into the production of pulse code modulated multiplexers, trans multiplexers, voice frequency telegraphs, rural automatic exchanges, digital VHF radios, etc. The major users of these products are t...> More

Punjab Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Punjab Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.56 10.29 -7.09
Other Income 2.15 2.27 -5.29
Total Income 11.71 12.57 -6.84
Total Expenses 13.83 12.5 10.64
Operating Profit -2.12 0.06 -3633.33
Net Profit -2.29 -0.09 -2444.44
Equity Capital 12.02 12.02 -
> More on Punjab Communications Ltd Financials Results

Punjab Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ADC India 218.00 -3.22 100.28
Prec. Electronic 38.30 3.51 53.05
Valiant Commun. 66.00 -0.83 47.65
Punjab Commun. 36.25 -3.33 43.57
Kavveri Telecom 12.62 -1.02 25.39
Shyam Telecom 15.00 -0.99 16.91
Gemini Comm. 1.27 -4.51 15.74
> More on Punjab Communications Ltd Peer Group

Punjab Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.28
Banks/FIs 0.24
FIIs 4.78
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 18.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.40
> More on Punjab Communications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Punjab Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.83% NA -0.05% -1.00%
1 Month -18.54% NA -1.66% -0.96%
3 Month -6.81% NA 1.51% 0.86%
6 Month -8.11% NA 4.89% 4.22%
1 Year -26.77% NA 16.53% 15.99%
3 Year -36.18% NA 16.59% 18.24%

Punjab Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.25
39.50
Week Low/High 36.20
40.00
Month Low/High 36.20
48.00
YEAR Low/High 34.30
61.00
All TIME Low/High 11.56
405.00

