Punjab Woolcombers Ltd.
|BSE: 509839
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PUNJABWOOL
|ISIN Code: INE556C01019
|OPEN
|1.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.48
|VOLUME
|5500
|52-Week high
|1.55
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|1.50
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Punjab Woolcombers Ltd.
Punjab Woolcombers (PWL) was initially promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) to set up a wool combing unit in Punjab, which has a thriving knitting industry. The Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group joined with PSIDC in 1977 and, in 1983, enhanced the wool combing capacity from 0.67 mln kg to 2.0 mln kg, with fibre, wool tops and yarn dyeing facilities. Over the years,...> More
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-24.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.19
|11.62
|-12.31
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|10.19
|11.62
|-12.31
|Total Expenses
|9.86
|10.98
|-10.2
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|0.63
|-47.62
|Net Profit
|0.29
|0.59
|-50.85
|Equity Capital
|32.5
|32.5
|-
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Santowin Corp.
|0.53
|0.00
|5.23
|Shri Lakshmi
|1.81
|-4.74
|5.15
|M K Exim India
|7.14
|0.00
|5.13
|Punjab Woolcomb.
|1.55
|4.73
|5.04
|Indo Cotspin
|12.00
|0.59
|5.04
|SM Energy Teknik
|4.05
|4.92
|4.99
|Bonanza Inds.
|20.15
|4.13
|4.88
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.75%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.72%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.85%
|1.11%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.24%
|4.48%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.92%
|16.27%
|3 Year
|-37.75%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.53%
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.49
|
|1.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.55
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.55
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|450.00
