Punjab Woolcombers Ltd.

BSE: 509839 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PUNJABWOOL ISIN Code: INE556C01019
BSE LIVE 12:26 | 11 Jul Punjab Woolcombers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.48
VOLUME 5500
52-Week high 1.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 4.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 1.50
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Punjab Woolcombers Ltd.

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd

Punjab Woolcombers (PWL) was initially promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) to set up a wool combing unit in Punjab, which has a thriving knitting industry. The Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group joined with PSIDC in 1977 and, in 1983, enhanced the wool combing capacity from 0.67 mln kg to 2.0 mln kg, with fibre, wool tops and yarn dyeing facilities. Over the years,...> More

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -24.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 10.19 11.62 -12.31
Other Income -
Total Income 10.19 11.62 -12.31
Total Expenses 9.86 10.98 -10.2
Operating Profit 0.33 0.63 -47.62
Net Profit 0.29 0.59 -50.85
Equity Capital 32.5 32.5 -
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Santowin Corp. 0.53 0.00 5.23
Shri Lakshmi 1.81 -4.74 5.15
M K Exim India 7.14 0.00 5.13
Punjab Woolcomb. 1.55 4.73 5.04
Indo Cotspin 12.00 0.59 5.04
SM Energy Teknik 4.05 4.92 4.99
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.71
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 53.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.00
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.29% -0.75%
1 Month NA NA -1.33% -0.72%
3 Month NA NA 1.85% 1.11%
6 Month NA NA 5.24% 4.48%
1 Year NA NA 16.92% 16.27%
3 Year -37.75% NA 16.99% 18.53%

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.49
1.55
Week Low/High 0.00
1.55
Month Low/High 0.00
1.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.55
All TIME Low/High 1.05
450.00

