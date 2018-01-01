PVP Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 517556
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: PVP
|ISIN Code: INE362A01016
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|5.16
|
-0.27
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
5.40
|
HIGH
5.40
|
LOW
5.16
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|5.20
|
-0.25
(-4.59%)
|
OPEN
5.55
|
HIGH
5.55
|
LOW
5.20
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.43
|VOLUME
|85176
|52-Week high
|10.70
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.16
|Sell Qty
|753.00
|OPEN
|5.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.45
|VOLUME
|235146
|52-Week high
|10.60
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.20
|Sell Qty
|12068.00
|OPEN
|5.40
|CLOSE
|5.43
|VOLUME
|85176
|52-Week high
|10.70
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.16
|Sell Qty
|753.00
|OPEN
|5.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.45
|VOLUME
|235146
|52-Week high
|10.60
|52-Week low
|4.20
|P/E
|6.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126.45
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.20
|Sell Qty
|12068.00
About PVP Ventures Ltd.
PVP Ventures Limited, formerly SSI Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged the development of urban infrastructure. The company was incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. In the initial stage, the company was ma...> More
PVP Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|126
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.53
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
Announcement
PVP Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.52
|4.06
|-37.93
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.25
|-88
|Total Income
|2.54
|4.31
|-41.07
|Total Expenses
|1.54
|2.43
|-36.63
|Operating Profit
|1.01
|1.88
|-46.28
|Net Profit
|-5.77
|-3.11
|-85.53
|Equity Capital
|245.05
|245.05
|-
PVP Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunstar Realty
|6.06
|0.00
|143.14
|Zandu Realty
|1769.55
|-0.45
|142.63
|Mercantile Vent.
|11.50
|3.14
|128.71
|PVP Ventures
|5.16
|-4.97
|126.45
|Globus Power
|12.16
|-4.93
|120.32
|Ansal Housing
|19.65
|-3.44
|116.70
|Lancor Holdings
|26.00
|-1.70
|105.30
PVP Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PVP Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.88%
|-18.11%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-32.11%
|-27.78%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.64%
|-1.89%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.20%
|1.96%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.52%
|7.22%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-15.69%
|-20.00%
|17.24%
|19.02%
PVP Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.16
|
|5.40
|Week Low/High
|5.16
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.16
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.50
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.36
|
|7200.00
Quick Links for PVP Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices