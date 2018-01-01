JUST IN
PVP Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 517556 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: PVP ISIN Code: INE362A01016
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 5.16 -0.27
(-4.97%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.16
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 5.20 -0.25
(-4.59%)
OPEN

5.55

 HIGH

5.55

 LOW

5.20
About PVP Ventures Ltd.

PVP Ventures Ltd

PVP Ventures Limited, formerly SSI Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged the development of urban infrastructure. The company was incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. In the initial stage, the company was ma...> More

PVP Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   126
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

PVP Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.52 4.06 -37.93
Other Income 0.03 0.25 -88
Total Income 2.54 4.31 -41.07
Total Expenses 1.54 2.43 -36.63
Operating Profit 1.01 1.88 -46.28
Net Profit -5.77 -3.11 -85.53
Equity Capital 245.05 245.05 -
PVP Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunstar Realty 6.06 0.00 143.14
Zandu Realty 1769.55 -0.45 142.63
Mercantile Vent. 11.50 3.14 128.71
PVP Ventures 5.16 -4.97 126.45
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32
Ansal Housing 19.65 -3.44 116.70
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
PVP Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.54
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.19
PVP Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.88% -18.11% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -32.11% -27.78% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.64% -1.89% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.20% 1.96% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.52% 7.22% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -15.69% -20.00% 17.24% 19.02%

PVP Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.16
5.40
Week Low/High 5.16
7.00
Month Low/High 5.16
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.50
11.00
All TIME Low/High 3.36
7200.00

