Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

BSE: 511116 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE527B01020
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar 1.55 0.04
(2.65%)
OPEN

1.51

 HIGH

1.58

 LOW

1.51
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Quadrant Televentures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

Quadrant Televentures Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Aug.'46, The Investment Trust of India (ITI) is managed by chairman and managing director B K Kothari. During 2002-03 the name of the Company changed to HFCL Infotel Ltd, as part of Company's diversification and restructuring programme, HFCL Infotel Ltd ('transferor Company') a telecommunication Company operating in the Punjab Circle merged with the Company through a Scheme of Am...> More

Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -26.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.79 134.26 -38.34
Other Income 37.71 0.94 3911.7
Total Income 120.51 135.2 -10.87
Total Expenses 92.27 137.49 -32.89
Operating Profit 28.23 -2.29 1332.75
Net Profit -5.8 -43.46 86.65
Equity Capital 61.23 61.23 -
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M T N L 20.00 -1.72 1260.00
Tata Tele. Mah. 5.57 -2.62 1088.90
OnMobile Global 44.85 0.22 473.48
Quadrant Tele. 1.55 2.65 94.91
Nettlinx 76.70 -4.60 87.90
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.36
Banks/FIs 27.39
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 1.76
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.82
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.93% NA 0.41% -0.68%
1 Month -26.54% NA -1.22% -0.65%
3 Month -15.76% NA 1.97% 1.19%
6 Month -35.42% NA 5.36% 4.56%
1 Year -49.51% NA 17.06% 16.36%
3 Year -61.73% NA 17.12% 18.62%

Quadrant Televentures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.51
1.58
Week Low/High 1.50
2.00
Month Low/High 1.50
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.50
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
290.00

