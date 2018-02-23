You are here » Home
» Company
» Quadrant Televentures Ltd
Quadrant Televentures Ltd.
|BSE: 511116
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE527B01020
|
BSE
LIVE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
1.55
|
0.04
(2.65%)
|
OPEN
1.51
|
HIGH
1.58
|
LOW
1.51
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Quadrant Televentures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.51
|VOLUME
|21077
|52-Week high
|3.50
|52-Week low
|1.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|1.55
|Buy Qty
|1773.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.51
|CLOSE
|1.51
|VOLUME
|21077
|52-Week high
|3.50
|52-Week low
|1.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|95
|Buy Price
|1.55
|Buy Qty
|1773.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|94.91
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Quadrant Televentures Ltd.
Quadrant Televentures Ltd
Incorporated on 2 Aug.'46, The Investment Trust of India (ITI) is managed by chairman and managing director B K Kothari. During 2002-03 the name of the Company changed to HFCL Infotel Ltd, as part of Company's diversification and restructuring programme, HFCL Infotel Ltd ('transferor Company') a telecommunication Company operating in the Punjab Circle merged with the Company through a Scheme of Am...> More
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Quadrant Televentures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.79
|134.26
|-38.34
|Other Income
|37.71
|0.94
|3911.7
|Total Income
|120.51
|135.2
|-10.87
|Total Expenses
|92.27
|137.49
|-32.89
|Operating Profit
|28.23
|-2.29
|1332.75
|Net Profit
|-5.8
|-43.46
|86.65
|Equity Capital
|61.23
|61.23
| -
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - Peer Group
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.93%
|NA
|0.41%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-26.54%
|NA
|-1.22%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-15.76%
|NA
|1.97%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|-35.42%
|NA
|5.36%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|-49.51%
|NA
|17.06%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-61.73%
|NA
|17.12%
|18.62%
Quadrant Televentures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.51
|
|1.58
|Week Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.50
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|290.00
Quick Links for Quadrant Televentures: