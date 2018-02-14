Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd

Originally promoted by S S Poddar as Ceeta Springs & Steels Pvt Ltd in Apr.'80, Quantum Industries (I) was acquired by the present promoter - Himalay Dassani in 1994. The company was converted into a public limited company in 1986. It commenced commercial production of laminated leaf springs in 1984. The company has been renamed Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd in view of its foray into media, ent...> More