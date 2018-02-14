JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd.

BSE: 530281 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE373C01019
BSE 13:47 | 08 Mar 0.90 -0.04
(-4.26%)
OPEN

0.90

 HIGH

0.90

 LOW

0.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.94
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 1.78
52-Week low 0.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.90
Buy Qty 505.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.90
CLOSE 0.94
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 1.78
52-Week low 0.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.90
Buy Qty 505.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd.

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd

Originally promoted by S S Poddar as Ceeta Springs & Steels Pvt Ltd in Apr.'80, Quantum Industries (I) was acquired by the present promoter - Himalay Dassani in 1994. The company was converted into a public limited company in 1986. It commenced commercial production of laminated leaf springs in 1984. The company has been renamed Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd in view of its foray into media, ent...> More

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -34.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.1 0.03 233.33
Operating Profit -0.1 -0.03 -233.33
Net Profit -0.13 -0.03 -333.33
Equity Capital 3.04 3.04 -
> More on Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Financials Results

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
Para. Print. 0.82 -4.65 2.19
Planter's Poly 74.00 1.04
Quantum Digital 0.90 -4.26 0.27
> More on Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Peer Group

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.94
> More on Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.90
0.90
Week Low/High 0.90
1.00
Month Low/High 0.90
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.90
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Quantum Digital Vision India: