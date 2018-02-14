You are here » Home
» Company
» Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd.
|BSE: 530281
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE373C01019
|
BSE
13:47 | 08 Mar
|
0.90
|
-0.04
(-4.26%)
|
OPEN
0.90
|
HIGH
0.90
|
LOW
0.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|1.78
|52-Week low
|0.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.90
|Buy Qty
|505.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.90
|CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|1.78
|52-Week low
|0.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.90
|Buy Qty
|505.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.27
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd.
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd
Originally promoted by S S Poddar as Ceeta Springs & Steels Pvt Ltd in Apr.'80, Quantum Industries (I) was acquired by the present promoter - Himalay Dassani in 1994. The company was converted into a public limited company in 1986. It commenced commercial production of laminated leaf springs in 1984. The company has been renamed Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd in view of its foray into media, ent...> More
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Financial Results
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - Peer Group
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.90
|
|0.90
|Week Low/High
|0.90
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.90
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.90
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Quantum Digital Vision India: