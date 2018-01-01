Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

An ISO 14001:1996 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on 6th March 1978 as chemical manufacturer. The Company operates in two segments includes fertilizers and industrial products, With 20 operating plants at Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the company produces methanol, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, ammonium bicarb...> More