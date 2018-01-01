You are here » Home
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
|BSE: 524230
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RCF
|ISIN Code: INE027A01015
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
73.15
|
-2.10
(-2.79%)
|
OPEN
76.00
|
HIGH
76.25
|
LOW
72.75
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
73.25
|
-2.15
(-2.85%)
|
OPEN
75.85
|
HIGH
76.35
|
LOW
73.00
About Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
An ISO 14001:1996 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on 6th March 1978 as chemical manufacturer. The Company operates in two segments includes fertilizers and industrial products, With 20 operating plants at Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the company produces methanol, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, ammonium bicarb...
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1985.06
|1684.72
|17.83
|Other Income
|21.51
|17
|26.53
|Total Income
|2006.57
|1701.72
|17.91
|Total Expenses
|1926.92
|1574.2
|22.41
|Operating Profit
|79.65
|127.52
|-37.54
|Net Profit
|17.92
|61.85
|-71.03
|Equity Capital
|551.69
|551.69
| -
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.12%
|-10.51%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.87%
|-15.95%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.72%
|-19.95%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.85%
|-26.34%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.84%
|36.79%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.08%
|18.43%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.75
|
|76.25
|Week Low/High
|72.75
|
|84.00
|Month Low/High
|72.75
|
|88.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.20
|
|112.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|150.00
