Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

BSE: 524230 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RCF ISIN Code: INE027A01015
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 73.15 -2.10
(-2.79%)
OPEN

76.00

 HIGH

76.25

 LOW

72.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 73.25 -2.15
(-2.85%)
OPEN

75.85

 HIGH

76.35

 LOW

73.00
OPEN 76.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 75.25
VOLUME 446566
52-Week high 111.50
52-Week low 53.20
P/E 29.26
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,036
Buy Price 73.15
Buy Qty 3385.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

An ISO 14001:1996 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on 6th March 1978 as chemical manufacturer. The Company operates in two segments includes fertilizers and industrial products, With 20 operating plants at Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the company produces methanol, sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite, ammonium bicarb...> More

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,036
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   11.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1985.06 1684.72 17.83
Other Income 21.51 17 26.53
Total Income 2006.57 1701.72 17.91
Total Expenses 1926.92 1574.2 22.41
Operating Profit 79.65 127.52 -37.54
Net Profit 17.92 61.85 -71.03
Equity Capital 551.69 551.69 -
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chambal Fert. 158.60 3.39 6601.09
G N F C 407.20 1.34 6328.70
G S F C 122.40 2.04 4877.64
R C F 73.15 -2.79 4035.61
F A C T 60.05 4.98 3885.66
Deepak Fert. 322.00 3.07 2840.04
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.80 2730.08
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 3.56
FIIs 1.37
Insurance 1.15
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.77
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.12% -10.51% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.87% -15.95% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.72% -19.95% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.85% -26.34% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.84% 36.79% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 18.08% 18.43% 17.24% 19.01%

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.75
76.25
Week Low/High 72.75
84.00
Month Low/High 72.75
88.00
YEAR Low/High 53.20
112.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
150.00

