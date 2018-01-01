JUST IN
R J Shah & Company Ltd.

BSE: 509845 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 09:07 | 28 Nov R J Shah & Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan R J Shah & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 287.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 274.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 287.70
52-Week low 287.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About R J Shah & Company Ltd.

R J Shah & Company Ltd

R.J. Shah & Company Limited engaged in the engineering and construction business in India. It involves in the civil engineering construction of various projects. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957 and was promoted by R J Shah....> More

R J Shah & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 739.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

R J Shah & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.31 0.44 -29.55
Total Income 0.31 0.44 -29.55
Total Expenses 0.18 0.23 -21.74
Operating Profit 0.12 0.22 -45.45
Net Profit 0.03 0.1 -70
Equity Capital 0.28 0.28 -
R J Shah & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
R J Shah & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.79
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.89
R J Shah & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.34% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.28% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.90% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.29% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 16.98% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.04% 18.62%

R J Shah & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 287.70
287.70
Week Low/High 0.00
287.70
Month Low/High 0.00
287.70
YEAR Low/High 287.70
288.00
All TIME Low/High 44.00
321.00

Browse STOCK Companies

