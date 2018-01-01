R J Shah & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 509845
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE LIVE 09:07 | 28 Nov
|R J Shah & Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|R J Shah & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|287.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|274.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|287.70
|52-Week low
|287.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About R J Shah & Company Ltd.
R.J. Shah & Company Limited engaged in the engineering and construction business in India. It involves in the civil engineering construction of various projects. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957 and was promoted by R J Shah....> More
R J Shah & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|739.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Thursday February 08 2018 Inter Ali
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Financial Results For Quarter & Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
R J Shah & Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.44
|-29.55
|Total Income
|0.31
|0.44
|-29.55
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.23
|-21.74
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.22
|-45.45
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.1
|-70
|Equity Capital
|0.28
|0.28
|-
R J Shah & Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adarsh Plant
|8.93
|-4.90
|8.85
|Rolcon Engg. Co.
|115.90
|1.93
|8.81
|Terruzzi Fercalx
|8.58
|4.89
|8.15
|R J Shah & Co
|287.70
|5.00
|8.06
|Ecoboard Inds.
|4.50
|-0.88
|8.02
|Hind.Ever.Tools
|38.70
|-3.01
|6.23
|Envair Electrody
|15.45
|-4.92
|4.70
R J Shah & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
R J Shah & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.34%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.28%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.90%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.29%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.98%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.04%
|18.62%
R J Shah & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|287.70
|
|287.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|287.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|287.70
|YEAR Low/High
|287.70
|
|288.00
|All TIME Low/High
|44.00
|
|321.00
