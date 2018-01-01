You are here » Home
R R Financial Consultants Ltd.
|BSE: 511626
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE229D01011
|
BSE
LIVE
10:30 | 12 Mar
|
15.70
|
0.70
(4.67%)
|
OPEN
15.70
|
HIGH
15.70
|
LOW
15.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
R R Financial Consultants Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.00
|VOLUME
|360
|52-Week high
|19.70
|52-Week low
|10.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|15.70
|CLOSE
|15.00
|VOLUME
|360
|52-Week high
|19.70
|52-Week low
|10.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About R R Financial Consultants Ltd.
R R Financial Consultants Ltd
R R Financial Consultants, started by two Chartered Accountant brothers with entreprenurial zeal in Delhi in the late 1980's has today grown to be one of the leading player in the Indian Financial Service sector.
The company which has commenced its operation as a active member of Delhi Stock Exchange has built network for distribution of financial products. This effort of the company helped it ...> More
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Financial Results
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Peer Group
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.58%
|1 Month
|1.29%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.55%
|3 Month
|-3.68%
|NA
|2.16%
|1.29%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.66%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|16.48%
|3 Year
|98.48%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.74%
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.70
|
|15.70
|Week Low/High
|15.00
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|15.00
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.10
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|88.00
Quick Links for R R Financial Consultants: