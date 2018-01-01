JUST IN
BSE: 511626 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE229D01011
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
About R R Financial Consultants Ltd.

R R Financial Consultants Ltd

R R Financial Consultants, started by two Chartered Accountant brothers with entreprenurial zeal in Delhi in the late 1980's has today grown to be one of the leading player in the Indian Financial Service sector. The company which has commenced its operation as a active member of Delhi Stock Exchange has built network for distribution of financial products. This effort of the company helped it

R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Dec 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.82 4.2 62.38
Other Income -
Total Income 6.83 4.21 62.23
Total Expenses 6.37 3.73 70.78
Operating Profit 0.46 0.48 -4.17
Net Profit 0.12 0.03 300
Equity Capital 11.07 11.07 -
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apple Finance 3.15 1.94 17.54
Comfort Fincap 16.10 0.31 17.47
Capital India 49.65 0.00 17.38
R R Fin. Cons. 15.70 4.67 17.36
S R G Securities 44.60 4.94 17.30
Libord Fin. 14.39 -1.44 17.27
Sunshine Capital 13.23 0.00 17.23
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.80
R R Financial Consultants Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.58%
1 Month 1.29% NA -1.04% -0.55%
3 Month -3.68% NA 2.16% 1.29%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.66%
1 Year NA NA 17.27% 16.48%
3 Year 98.48% NA 17.33% 18.74%

R R Financial Consultants Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.70
15.70
Week Low/High 15.00
16.00
Month Low/High 15.00
16.00
YEAR Low/High 10.10
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
88.00

