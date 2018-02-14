JUST IN
R R Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530917 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE474H01014
BSE 15:04 | 31 Aug R R Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan R R Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.36
CLOSE 2.25
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 2.59
52-Week low 2.25
P/E 6.94
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About R R Securities Ltd.

R R Securities Ltd

R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, ...> More

R R Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

R R Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.03 -
Equity Capital 3.02 3.02 -
R R Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capfin India 2.59 4.86 0.74
NCC Finance 1.20 4.35 0.72
Geetanjali Cred. 1.64 -4.65 0.72
R R Securities 2.36 4.89 0.71
Premium Capital 1.05 -4.55 0.69
RFL Intl. 1.33 4.72 0.68
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
R R Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.81
R R Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

R R Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.36
2.36
Week Low/High 0.00
2.36
Month Low/High 0.00
2.36
YEAR Low/High 2.25
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
61.00

