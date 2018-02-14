R R Securities Ltd

R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, ...> More