R R Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 530917
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE474H01014
|BSE 15:04 | 31 Aug
|R R Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|R R Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.25
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|2.59
|52-Week low
|2.25
|P/E
|6.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About R R Securities Ltd.
R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, ...> More
R R Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
R R Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|0.03
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.02
|3.02
|-
R R Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Capfin India
|2.59
|4.86
|0.74
|NCC Finance
|1.20
|4.35
|0.72
|Geetanjali Cred.
|1.64
|-4.65
|0.72
|R R Securities
|2.36
|4.89
|0.71
|Premium Capital
|1.05
|-4.55
|0.69
|RFL Intl.
|1.33
|4.72
|0.68
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
R R Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
R R Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
R R Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.36
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.36
|YEAR Low/High
|2.25
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|61.00
Quick Links for R R Securities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices