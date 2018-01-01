You are here » Home
» Company
» R S Software (India) Ltd
R S Software (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 517447
|Sector: IT
|NSE: RSSOFTWARE
|ISIN Code: INE165B01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
59.15
|
-0.10
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
59.00
|
HIGH
60.80
|
LOW
58.60
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
59.20
|
-0.25
(-0.42%)
|
OPEN
59.55
|
HIGH
60.85
|
LOW
59.00
|OPEN
|59.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|59.25
|VOLUME
|17404
|52-Week high
|102.80
|52-Week low
|58.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|59.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|59.45
|VOLUME
|53858
|52-Week high
|102.80
|52-Week low
|58.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|59.20
|Buy Qty
|274.00
|Sell Price
|59.25
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|59.00
|CLOSE
|59.25
|VOLUME
|17404
|52-Week high
|102.80
|52-Week low
|58.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|59.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|59.45
|VOLUME
|53858
|52-Week high
|102.80
|52-Week low
|58.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152.02
|Buy Price
|59.20
|Buy Qty
|274.00
|Sell Price
|59.25
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About R S Software (India) Ltd.
R S Software (India) Ltd
Incorporated on 2 Dec.'87, public in 1992, R S Software was promoted by R R Jain, West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation, Technology Development & Information Company of India and Risk Capital & Technology Finance Corporation.
The company produces customerised commercial application software as per specific needs and requirements of customers. The company came out with a publi...> More
R S Software (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
R S Software (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on R S Software (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.22
|18.06
|-21.26
|Other Income
|1.37
|3.07
|-55.37
|Total Income
|15.59
|21.13
|-26.22
|Total Expenses
|26.34
|26.23
|0.42
|Operating Profit
|-10.75
|-5.1
|-110.78
|Net Profit
|-7.61
|-4.14
|-83.82
|Equity Capital
|12.85
|12.85
| -
R S Software (India) Ltd - Peer Group
R S Software (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
R S Software (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|-6.55%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.46%
|-11.71%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-28.91%
|-29.48%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.50%
|-16.38%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-36.60%
|-38.08%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-72.27%
|-72.63%
|17.24%
|19.02%
R S Software (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.60
|
|60.80
|Week Low/High
|58.50
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|58.50
|
|71.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.50
|
|103.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.62
|
|415.00
Quick Links for R S Software (India):