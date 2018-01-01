JUST IN
R S Software (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517447 Sector: IT
NSE: RSSOFTWARE ISIN Code: INE165B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 59.15 -0.10
(-0.17%)
OPEN

59.00

 HIGH

60.80

 LOW

58.60
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 59.20 -0.25
(-0.42%)
OPEN

59.55

 HIGH

60.85

 LOW

59.00
OPEN 59.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 59.25
VOLUME 17404
52-Week high 102.80
52-Week low 58.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 152
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 59.00
CLOSE 59.25
VOLUME 17404
52-Week high 102.80
52-Week low 58.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 152
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About R S Software (India) Ltd.

R S Software (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 2 Dec.'87, public in 1992, R S Software was promoted by R R Jain, West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation, Technology Development & Information Company of India and Risk Capital & Technology Finance Corporation. The company produces customerised commercial application software as per specific needs and requirements of customers. The company came out with a publi...

R S Software (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

R S Software (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.22 18.06 -21.26
Other Income 1.37 3.07 -55.37
Total Income 15.59 21.13 -26.22
Total Expenses 26.34 26.23 0.42
Operating Profit -10.75 -5.1 -110.78
Net Profit -7.61 -4.14 -83.82
Equity Capital 12.85 12.85 -
More on R S Software (India) Ltd Financials Results

R S Software (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cybertech Sys. 60.30 -1.23 165.28
Intense Tech. 70.05 -3.11 154.81
Bodhtree Consul. 76.85 -2.84 153.39
R S Software (I) 59.15 -0.17 152.02
Mindteck (India) 59.40 -3.73 151.83
Onward Technolog 96.45 3.38 149.88
Cambridge Tech. 72.70 -0.62 142.71
More on R S Software (India) Ltd Peer Group

R S Software (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.46
Banks/FIs 0.27
FIIs 1.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 40.26
Custodians 4.47
Other 12.78
More on R S Software (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

R S Software (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.74% -6.55% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.46% -11.71% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -28.91% -29.48% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.50% -16.38% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -36.60% -38.08% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -72.27% -72.63% 17.24% 19.02%

R S Software (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.60
60.80
Week Low/High 58.50
64.00
Month Low/High 58.50
71.00
YEAR Low/High 58.50
103.00
All TIME Low/High 2.62
415.00

