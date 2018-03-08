JUST IN
R T Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512565 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE581D01015
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 29 Dec R T Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan R T Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.55
CLOSE 9.00
VOLUME 3500
52-Week high 11.20
52-Week low 8.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 8.55
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About R T Exports Ltd.

R T Exports Ltd

Incorporated on 1 May '80 and promoted by the R T group, R T Exports (RTEL) imports and exports agricultural commodities. It set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The group also has in...> More

R T Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

R T Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.2 -80
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.12 66.67
Net Profit -0.24 -0.31 22.58
Equity Capital 4.36 4.36 -
> More on R T Exports Ltd Financials Results

R T Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81
Kore Foods 3.60 4.05 4.19
R T Exports 9.45 5.00 4.12
Ashok Masala 7.61 -11.92 3.93
Super Bakers (I) 11.70 0.00 3.53
Advance Petroch. 37.60 4.88 3.38
> More on R T Exports Ltd Peer Group

R T Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 18.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.62
> More on R T Exports Ltd Share Holding Pattern

R T Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.26%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.23%
3 Month 5.00% NA 2.06% 1.61%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 5.00%
1 Year NA NA 17.16% 16.85%
3 Year -24.70% NA 17.22% 19.12%

R T Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.55
9.45
Week Low/High 0.00
9.45
Month Low/High 0.00
9.45
YEAR Low/High 8.55
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.80
135.00

