R T Exports Ltd

Incorporated on 1 May '80 and promoted by the R T group, R T Exports (RTEL) imports and exports agricultural commodities. It set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The group also has in...> More