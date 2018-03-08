R T Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512565
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE581D01015
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 29 Dec
|R T Exports Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|R T Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.00
|VOLUME
|3500
|52-Week high
|11.20
|52-Week low
|8.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|8.55
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About R T Exports Ltd.
Incorporated on 1 May '80 and promoted by the R T group, R T Exports (RTEL) imports and exports agricultural commodities. It set up a rice-milling plant at Bundi in Kota, Rajasthan. This region produces one of the finest qualities of basmati rice. RTEL already exports Bundi rice under the White Pearl brand. The R. T. group includes R T Agro which also exports of basmati rice. The group also has in...> More
R T Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
R T Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.2
|-80
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.12
|66.67
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|-0.31
|22.58
|Equity Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|-
R T Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Madhur Inds
|13.20
|4.85
|5.40
|Farmax India
|0.09
|-10.00
|4.81
|Kore Foods
|3.60
|4.05
|4.19
|R T Exports
|9.45
|5.00
|4.12
|Ashok Masala
|7.61
|-11.92
|3.93
|Super Bakers (I)
|11.70
|0.00
|3.53
|Advance Petroch.
|37.60
|4.88
|3.38
R T Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
R T Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.26%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.23%
|3 Month
|5.00%
|NA
|2.06%
|1.61%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|5.00%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.16%
|16.85%
|3 Year
|-24.70%
|NA
|17.22%
|19.12%
R T Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.55
|
|9.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.45
|YEAR Low/High
|8.55
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.80
|
|135.00
