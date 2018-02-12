JUST IN
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

BSE: 524502 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE548H01015
BSE 14:35 | 16 Jan Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.23
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 8.64
52-Week low 6.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 8.64
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.09 0.78 39.74
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.1 0.78 41.03
Total Expenses 1.15 0.97 18.56
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.19 73.68
Net Profit -0.27 -0.25 -8
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Secund. Health. 0.92 -1.08 7.71
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
Shiva Medicare 12.34 -4.93 2.81
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.36
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.64
8.64
Week Low/High 0.00
8.64
Month Low/High 0.00
8.64
YEAR Low/High 6.18
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
25.00

