Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.
|BSE: 524502
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE548H01015
|
BSE
14:35 | 16 Jan
|
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.23
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|8.64
|52-Week low
|6.18
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|8.64
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|8.64
|CLOSE
|8.23
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|8.64
|52-Week low
|6.18
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|8.64
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.09
|0.78
|39.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.1
|0.78
|41.03
|Total Expenses
|1.15
|0.97
|18.56
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.19
|73.68
|Net Profit
|-0.27
|-0.25
|-8
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
| -
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - Peer Group
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.64
|
|8.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.64
|YEAR Low/High
|6.18
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|25.00
