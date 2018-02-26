Raasi Refractories Ltd.
About Raasi Refractories Ltd.
Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks.The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju. To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of t...> More
Raasi Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Raasi Refractories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.84
|1.34
|485.07
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.84
|1.34
|485.07
|Total Expenses
|5.78
|1.44
|301.39
|Operating Profit
|2.06
|-0.1
|2160
|Net Profit
|0.56
|-1.1
|150.91
|Equity Capital
|4.71
|4.71
|-
Raasi Refractories Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Marath.Refra.
|466.00
|-4.99
|32.62
|Guj. Nar. Flyash
|8.30
|-1.89
|10.57
|Sand Plast
|1.87
|-3.11
|4.68
|Raasi Refractor
|4.50
|0.00
|2.12
Raasi Refractories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-69.70%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-42.31%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.30%
Raasi Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.50
|
|4.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.50
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|128.00
