JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Raasi Refractories Ltd

Raasi Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502271 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE858D01017
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 26 Feb 4.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.50

 HIGH

4.50

 LOW

4.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raasi Refractories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.85
52-Week low 4.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 4.50
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.50
CLOSE 4.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.85
52-Week low 4.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 4.50
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Raasi Refractories Ltd.

Raasi Refractories Ltd

Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks.The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju. To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of t...> More

Raasi Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raasi Refractories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.84 1.34 485.07
Other Income -
Total Income 7.84 1.34 485.07
Total Expenses 5.78 1.44 301.39
Operating Profit 2.06 -0.1 2160
Net Profit 0.56 -1.1 150.91
Equity Capital 4.71 4.71 -
> More on Raasi Refractories Ltd Financials Results

Raasi Refractories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Marath.Refra. 466.00 -4.99 32.62
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57
Sand Plast 1.87 -3.11 4.68
Raasi Refractor 4.50 0.00 2.12
> More on Raasi Refractories Ltd Peer Group

Raasi Refractories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.74
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.63
> More on Raasi Refractories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Raasi Refractories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.27%
1 Year -69.70% NA 16.67% 16.04%
3 Year -42.31% NA 16.73% 18.30%

Raasi Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.50
4.50
Week Low/High 0.00
4.50
Month Low/High 4.50
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.40
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
128.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Raasi Refractories: