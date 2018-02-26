Raasi Refractories Ltd

Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks.The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju. To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of t...> More