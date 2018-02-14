RACL Geartech Ltd.
|BSE: 520073
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE704B01017
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|64.50
|
0.10
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
64.10
|
HIGH
66.35
|
LOW
63.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RACL Geartech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|64.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.40
|VOLUME
|27626
|52-Week high
|88.50
|52-Week low
|36.00
|P/E
|11.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|124.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|64.10
|CLOSE
|64.40
|VOLUME
|27626
|52-Week high
|88.50
|52-Week low
|36.00
|P/E
|11.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|64.50
|Sell Qty
|124.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64.05
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About RACL Geartech Ltd.
Promoted by Bharat Gears and PICUP, Raunaq Automotive Components (RAC) manufactures transmission gears and axle shafts for the automobile industry. The company's manufacturing unit is situated at Gajraula in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The company started commercial production in 1989. The company manufactures all types of transmission gears for a variety of vehicles including two...> More
RACL Geartech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|40.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.61
RACL Geartech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.69
|30.08
|18.65
|Other Income
|2.46
|0.36
|583.33
|Total Income
|38.15
|30.44
|25.33
|Total Expenses
|32.55
|26.63
|22.23
|Operating Profit
|5.6
|3.81
|46.98
|Net Profit
|1.67
|1.15
|45.22
|Equity Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|-
RACL Geartech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sar Auto Prod.
|177.70
|10.00
|84.59
|Autolite (I)
|65.65
|-3.46
|73.40
|Frontier Springs
|180.55
|5.46
|71.14
|RACL Geartech
|64.50
|0.16
|64.05
|Guj. Automotive
|277.95
|1.96
|48.64
|Remsons Inds.
|82.00
|-4.98
|46.82
|Swaraj Automot.
|125.90
|0.00
|30.22
RACL Geartech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RACL Geartech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.37%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.59%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|75.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|195.87%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
RACL Geartech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.25
|
|66.35
|Week Low/High
|60.80
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|60.80
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.00
|
|89.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|89.00
Quick Links for RACL Geartech:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices