RACL Geartech Ltd.

BSE: 520073 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE704B01017
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 64.50 0.10
(0.16%)
OPEN

64.10

 HIGH

66.35

 LOW

63.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan RACL Geartech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About RACL Geartech Ltd.

RACL Geartech Ltd

Promoted by Bharat Gears and PICUP, Raunaq Automotive Components (RAC) manufactures transmission gears and axle shafts for the automobile industry. The company's manufacturing unit is situated at Gajraula in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The company started commercial production in 1989. The company manufactures all types of transmission gears for a variety of vehicles including two...> More

RACL Geartech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

RACL Geartech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.69 30.08 18.65
Other Income 2.46 0.36 583.33
Total Income 38.15 30.44 25.33
Total Expenses 32.55 26.63 22.23
Operating Profit 5.6 3.81 46.98
Net Profit 1.67 1.15 45.22
Equity Capital 9.93 9.93 -
RACL Geartech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Autolite (I) 65.65 -3.46 73.40
Frontier Springs 180.55 5.46 71.14
RACL Geartech 64.50 0.16 64.05
Guj. Automotive 277.95 1.96 48.64
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
RACL Geartech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.82
RACL Geartech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.37% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.59% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 75.75% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 195.87% NA 17.24% 19.02%

RACL Geartech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.25
66.35
Week Low/High 60.80
67.00
Month Low/High 60.80
75.00
YEAR Low/High 36.00
89.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
89.00

