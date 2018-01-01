JUST IN
Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531412 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE576N01014
BSE 10:48 | 12 Mar 62.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

62.00

 HIGH

62.00

 LOW

62.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Radix Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 62.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.00
VOLUME 675
52-Week high 90.00
52-Week low 58.00
P/E 38.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 62
Buy Price 62.00
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

Radix Industries (India) Ltd

Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   62
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.29 2.59 27.03
Other Income -
Total Income 3.29 2.59 27.03
Total Expenses 2.8 2.17 29.03
Operating Profit 0.49 0.42 16.67
Net Profit 0.32 0.22 45.45
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Camson Seeds 24.55 -3.16 73.65
Sunil Healthcare 69.35 -1.77 71.08
Sarda Plywood 142.00 4.87 64.18
Radix Indust. 62.00 0.00 62.00
Bhagya. Prop. 19.25 -8.98 61.60
Jindal Photo 57.90 2.21 59.41
Gayatri BioOrga. 7.52 4.88 59.25
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.40
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -78.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Radix Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.00
62.00
Week Low/High 62.00
63.00
Month Low/High 62.00
64.00
YEAR Low/High 58.00
90.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
442.00

