Radix Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531412
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE576N01014
|BSE 10:48 | 12 Mar
|62.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
62.00
|
HIGH
62.00
|
LOW
62.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Radix Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|62.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.00
|VOLUME
|675
|52-Week high
|90.00
|52-Week low
|58.00
|P/E
|38.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|62
|Buy Price
|62.00
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|38.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|62
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Radix Industries (India) Ltd.
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|62
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.61
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.82
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.29
|2.59
|27.03
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|3.29
|2.59
|27.03
|Total Expenses
|2.8
|2.17
|29.03
|Operating Profit
|0.49
|0.42
|16.67
|Net Profit
|0.32
|0.22
|45.45
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Camson Seeds
|24.55
|-3.16
|73.65
|Sunil Healthcare
|69.35
|-1.77
|71.08
|Sarda Plywood
|142.00
|4.87
|64.18
|Radix Indust.
|62.00
|0.00
|62.00
|Bhagya. Prop.
|19.25
|-8.98
|61.60
|Jindal Photo
|57.90
|2.21
|59.41
|Gayatri BioOrga.
|7.52
|4.88
|59.25
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-78.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Radix Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.00
|
|62.00
|Week Low/High
|62.00
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|62.00
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|58.00
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|442.00
