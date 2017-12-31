Raghunath International Ltd

RIL was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.'95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets...> More