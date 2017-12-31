You are here » Home
» Company
» Raghunath International Ltd
Raghunath International Ltd.
|BSE: 526813
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE753B01014
|
BSE
12:36 | 22 Feb
|
3.80
|
-0.20
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
4.20
|
HIGH
4.20
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Raghunath International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|734
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|3.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.80
|Buy Qty
|914.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.20
|CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|734
|52-Week high
|5.35
|52-Week low
|3.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.80
|Buy Qty
|914.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.90
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Raghunath International Ltd.
Raghunath International Ltd
RIL was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.'95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets...> More
Raghunath International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raghunath International Ltd - Financial Results
Raghunath International Ltd - Peer Group
Raghunath International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raghunath International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|25.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raghunath International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.20
|Month Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.35
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|89.00
Quick Links for Raghunath International: