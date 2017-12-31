JUST IN
Raghunath International Ltd.

BSE: 526813 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE753B01014
BSE 12:36 | 22 Feb 3.80 -0.20
(-5.00%)
OPEN

4.20

 HIGH

4.20

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raghunath International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.00
VOLUME 734
52-Week high 5.35
52-Week low 3.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.80
Buy Qty 914.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Raghunath International Ltd.

Raghunath International Ltd

RIL was promoted by O P Agarwal, G C Gupta and associates. It manufactures pan masalas, gutkha and mouth fresheners, under the Sir brand name. The company made its initial public offering in Feb.'95, aggregating Rs 2.45 cr. The issue was made to set up manufacturing facilities for the above products, near Kanpur, UP.RIL also trades in other products in the domestic as well as international markets...> More

Raghunath International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raghunath International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.09 0.1 -10
Total Income 0.09 0.1 -10
Total Expenses 0.09 0.09 0
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Raghunath International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Gyan Developers 6.59 0.00 1.98
Raghunath Intl. 3.80 -5.00 1.90
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Raghunath International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.50
Raghunath International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 25.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Raghunath International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
4.20
Week Low/High 0.00
4.20
Month Low/High 3.80
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.35
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
89.00

