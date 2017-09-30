You are here » Home
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 514316
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969C01014
|
BSE
15:22 | 12 Mar
|
155.00
|
4.90
(3.26%)
|
OPEN
155.00
|
HIGH
155.00
|
LOW
155.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd was established in the 1968 to meet the local demand and it became one of the largest Textile Processing Company covering variety of products which enjoyed excellent reputation amongst its clientele.
After getting tremendous response the company management thought of putting weaving plant by which consistency of quality could be achieved. The Board of Directors foreseein...> More
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.11
|9.32
|8.48
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.17
|-52.94
|Total Income
|10.19
|9.49
|7.38
|Total Expenses
|8.65
|8.69
|-0.46
|Operating Profit
|1.53
|0.8
|91.25
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.85
|3.85
| -
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|31.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|13.55%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|63.16%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1125.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|155.00
|
|155.00
|Week Low/High
|150.00
|
|161.00
|Month Low/High
|117.70
|
|161.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.60
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|161.00
