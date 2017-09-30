JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514316 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969C01014
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 155.00 4.90
(3.26%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

155.00

 LOW

155.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 155.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 150.10
VOLUME 1604
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 60.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 60
Buy Price 155.00
Buy Qty 96.00
Sell Price 157.00
Sell Qty 19.00
OPEN 155.00
CLOSE 150.10
VOLUME 1604
52-Week high 161.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 60.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 60
Buy Price 155.00
Buy Qty 96.00
Sell Price 157.00
Sell Qty 19.00

About Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd.

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd was established in the 1968 to meet the local demand and it became one of the largest Textile Processing Company covering variety of products which enjoyed excellent reputation amongst its clientele. After getting tremendous response the company management thought of putting weaving plant by which consistency of quality could be achieved. The Board of Directors foreseein...> More

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   60
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 60.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.11 9.32 8.48
Other Income 0.08 0.17 -52.94
Total Income 10.19 9.49 7.38
Total Expenses 8.65 8.69 -0.46
Operating Profit 1.53 0.8 91.25
Net Profit 0.09 0.09 0
Equity Capital 3.85 3.85 -
> More on Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BSL 62.50 0.00 64.31
Super Spinning 11.45 -2.55 62.97
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59
> More on Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.33
> More on Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 31.69% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 13.55% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 63.16% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1125.30% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 155.00
155.00
Week Low/High 150.00
161.00
Month Low/High 117.70
161.00
YEAR Low/High 45.60
161.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
161.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Raghuvir Synthetics: