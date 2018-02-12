You are here » Home
Rahul Merchandising Ltd.
|BSE: 531887
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE149D01011
|
BSE
14:42 | 24 Oct
|
Rahul Merchandising Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rahul Merchandising Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.27
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|10.25
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.27
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About Rahul Merchandising Ltd.
Rahul Merchandising Ltd
Promoted by Suresh Mansharamani, Rahul Merchandising is engaged in the manufacture of woven readymade garments. The company's manufacturing unit is in Mayapuri Industrial Area, New Delhi.
A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the company in Dec.'93. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a government-recognised Export House.
In Jun.'95...> More
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Financial Results
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Peer Group
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rahul Merchandising Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.27
|
|9.27
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.27
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.27
|YEAR Low/High
|9.27
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|160.00
