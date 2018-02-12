JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rahul Merchandising Ltd

Rahul Merchandising Ltd.

BSE: 531887 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE149D01011
BSE 14:42 | 24 Oct Rahul Merchandising Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rahul Merchandising Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.27
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.25
52-Week low 9.27
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.27
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 9.27
CLOSE 9.27
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 10.25
52-Week low 9.27
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.27
Sell Qty 99.00

About Rahul Merchandising Ltd.

Rahul Merchandising Ltd

Promoted by Suresh Mansharamani, Rahul Merchandising is engaged in the manufacture of woven readymade garments. The company's manufacturing unit is in Mayapuri Industrial Area, New Delhi. A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the company in Dec.'93. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a government-recognised Export House. In Jun.'95...> More

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.51 3.51 -
> More on Rahul Merchandising Ltd Financials Results

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
Vertex Spinning 1.64 0.00 3.27
Rahul Merchand 9.27 0.00 3.25
Fusion Fittings 11.22 -5.00 3.25
IFL Enterprises 10.75 19.31 3.22
Fraser & Co 5.60 0.90 3.20
> More on Rahul Merchandising Ltd Peer Group

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.86
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 46.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.31
> More on Rahul Merchandising Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rahul Merchandising Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.27
9.27
Week Low/High 0.00
9.27
Month Low/High 0.00
9.27
YEAR Low/High 9.27
10.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
160.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rahul Merchandising: