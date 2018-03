Rainbow Denim Ltd

Rainbow Denim Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of denim fabric. The Companys products include light weight denim, medium weight denim and heavy weight denim. It also provides basic denim, slub denim, cross hatch, poly denim, stretch denim, ring slub denim and fancy denim. The Company manufactures versions of fabric with different weaves, such...> More