Rainbow Foundations Ltd.

BSE: 531694 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE230F01014
BSE 09:23 | 12 Mar 14.45 -0.16
(-1.10%)
OPEN

14.45

 HIGH

14.45

 LOW

14.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rainbow Foundations Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rainbow Foundations Ltd.

Rainbow Foundations Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'94 as Rainbow Holiday Resorts International, the company was renamed as Rainbow Foundations. It was promoted by Anopchand Jain, Gajraj Jain, Sarla Jain and their associates. The company is engaged in identifying and buying highly potential real estates for the purpose of developing and selling commercial and residential apartments. It has acquired plots in and around Madras...> More

Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.02 9.89 -29.02
Other Income 0.32 0.01 3100
Total Income 7.35 9.9 -25.76
Total Expenses 3.66 7.87 -53.49
Operating Profit 3.68 2.03 81.28
Net Profit 0.22 0.13 69.23
Equity Capital 5.51 5.51 -
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PVV Infr 27.85 -4.95 13.92
Conart Engineers 44.25 5.61 13.28
Ishaan Infrastru 19.70 0.51 12.75
Rainbow Foundat. 14.45 -1.10 7.96
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.29
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.34
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rainbow Foundations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.45
14.45
Week Low/High 14.45
15.00
Month Low/High 12.95
15.00
YEAR Low/High 10.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 3.66
45.00

