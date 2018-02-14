You are here » Home
Rainbow Foundations Ltd.
|BSE: 531694
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE230F01014
BSE
09:23 | 12 Mar
14.45
-0.16
(-1.10%)
OPEN
14.45
HIGH
14.45
LOW
14.45
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Rainbow Foundations Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.61
|VOLUME
|95
|52-Week high
|28.20
|52-Week low
|10.50
|P/E
|3.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|14.45
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.45
|CLOSE
|14.61
|VOLUME
|95
|52-Week high
|28.20
|52-Week low
|10.50
|P/E
|3.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|14.45
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rainbow Foundations Ltd.
Rainbow Foundations Ltd
Incorporated in Jun.'94 as Rainbow Holiday Resorts International, the company was renamed as Rainbow Foundations. It was promoted by Anopchand Jain, Gajraj Jain, Sarla Jain and their associates.
The company is engaged in identifying and buying highly potential real estates for the purpose of developing and selling commercial and residential apartments. It has acquired plots in and around Madras...> More
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.02
|9.89
|-29.02
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.01
|3100
|Total Income
|7.35
|9.9
|-25.76
|Total Expenses
|3.66
|7.87
|-53.49
|Operating Profit
|3.68
|2.03
|81.28
|Net Profit
|0.22
|0.13
|69.23
|Equity Capital
|5.51
|5.51
| -
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - Peer Group
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rainbow Foundations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.45
|
|14.45
|Week Low/High
|14.45
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|12.95
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.66
|
|45.00
