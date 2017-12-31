Rainbow Papers Ltd

Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.'86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and coated paper. To increase the capacity utilisation, the company is installing a new boiler and a steam turbine of 1500 kva. It is having four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. Crepe paper is main...> More