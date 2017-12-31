Rainbow Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 523523
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAINBOWPAP
|ISIN Code: INE028D01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2.68
|
-0.04
(-1.47%)
|
OPEN
2.72
|
HIGH
2.75
|
LOW
2.59
|NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|2.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.75
|
HIGH
2.80
|
LOW
2.60
|OPEN
|2.72
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.72
|VOLUME
|36533
|52-Week high
|5.76
|52-Week low
|2.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.70
|VOLUME
|98437
|52-Week high
|5.70
|52-Week low
|2.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|25027.00
|Sell Price
|2.70
|Sell Qty
|7847.00
|OPEN
|2.72
|CLOSE
|2.72
|VOLUME
|36533
|52-Week high
|5.76
|52-Week low
|2.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.70
|VOLUME
|98437
|52-Week high
|5.70
|52-Week low
|2.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28.46
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|25027.00
|Sell Price
|2.70
|Sell Qty
|7847.00
About Rainbow Papers Ltd.
Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.'86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and coated paper. To increase the capacity utilisation, the company is installing a new boiler and a steam turbine of 1500 kva. It is having four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. Crepe paper is main...> More
Rainbow Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-31.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.08
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31/12/2017
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Investor Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Rainbow Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|-
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.32
|-106.25
|Total Income
|-0.02
|0.49
|-104.08
|Total Expenses
|2.91
|7.16
|-59.36
|Operating Profit
|-2.93
|-6.67
|56.07
|Net Profit
|-30.71
|-31.03
|1.03
|Equity Capital
|21.24
|21.24
|-
Rainbow Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Magnum Ventures
|11.80
|-2.96
|44.37
|Nath Pulp & Pap
|43.20
|0.47
|38.88
|Sh. Karthik Pap.
|16.00
|0.00
|30.59
|Rainbow Papers
|2.68
|-1.47
|28.46
|Mohit Paper
|14.03
|4.94
|19.64
|Sh. Rajeshw. Pap
|15.75
|5.00
|19.61
|Sirpur Paper
|10.64
|4.93
|18.08
Rainbow Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rainbow Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.76%
|-5.26%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-15.72%
|-14.29%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-1.11%
|5.88%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-33.00%
|-30.77%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-45.08%
|-42.55%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-96.44%
|-96.41%
|17.24%
|19.04%
Rainbow Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.59
|
|2.75
|Week Low/High
|2.59
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.59
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.25
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|94.00
Quick Links for Rainbow Papers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices