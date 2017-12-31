JUST IN
Rainbow Papers Ltd.

BSE: 523523 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAINBOWPAP ISIN Code: INE028D01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2.68 -0.04
(-1.47%)
OPEN

2.72

 HIGH

2.75

 LOW

2.59
NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 2.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

2.75

 HIGH

2.80

 LOW

2.60
About Rainbow Papers Ltd.

Rainbow Papers Ltd

Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.'86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and coated paper. To increase the capacity utilisation, the company is installing a new boiler and a steam turbine of 1500 kva. It is having four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. Crepe paper is main...> More

Rainbow Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rainbow Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 -
Other Income -0.02 0.32 -106.25
Total Income -0.02 0.49 -104.08
Total Expenses 2.91 7.16 -59.36
Operating Profit -2.93 -6.67 56.07
Net Profit -30.71 -31.03 1.03
Equity Capital 21.24 21.24 -
Rainbow Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Magnum Ventures 11.80 -2.96 44.37
Nath Pulp & Pap 43.20 0.47 38.88
Sh. Karthik Pap. 16.00 0.00 30.59
Rainbow Papers 2.68 -1.47 28.46
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Rainbow Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.37
Banks/FIs 10.34
FIIs 28.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.31
Rainbow Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.76% -5.26% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -15.72% -14.29% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -1.11% 5.88% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -33.00% -30.77% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -45.08% -42.55% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -96.44% -96.41% 17.24% 19.04%

Rainbow Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.59
2.75
Week Low/High 2.59
3.00
Month Low/High 2.59
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.25
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
94.00

