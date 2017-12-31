Raj Agro Mills Ltd.
ISIN Code: INE791C01012
|OPEN
|6.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.55
|VOLUME
|1009
|52-Week high
|6.87
|52-Week low
|2.97
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|6.87
|Buy Qty
|1003.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Raj Agro Mills Ltd.
Raj Agro Mills Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogenated vegetable oils in India. The company also offers vanaspati and refined oils. Raj Agro Mills Ltd is based in Ludhiana, India. Raj Agro Mills was incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1990 and got converted into a public limited company on September 06, 1994. The company is located at Ludhiana in Punjab, the m...> More
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-52.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.13
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|3.1
|3.1
|-
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|M K Proteins
|11.30
|2.54
|4.71
|Progress. Extr.
|10.95
|0.00
|3.94
|Pion. Agro Extr.
|8.81
|-4.96
|3.81
|Raj Agro Mills
|6.87
|4.89
|2.13
|Ashiana Agro Ind
|2.78
|0.00
|1.28
|Richirich Invent
|1.80
|0.00
|0.86
|Sarda Proteins
|4.50
|2.27
|0.78
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|110.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.87
|
|6.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.87
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.87
|YEAR Low/High
|2.97
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|39.00
