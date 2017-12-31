JUST IN
Raj Agro Mills Ltd.

BSE: 530291 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE791C01012
BSE 15:05 | 09 Nov Raj Agro Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raj Agro Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.55
VOLUME 1009
52-Week high 6.87
52-Week low 2.97
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 6.87
Buy Qty 1003.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Raj Agro Mills Ltd.

Raj Agro Mills Ltd

Raj Agro Mills Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogenated vegetable oils in India. The company also offers vanaspati and refined oils. Raj Agro Mills Ltd is based in Ludhiana, India. Raj Agro Mills was incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1990 and got converted into a public limited company on September 06, 1994. The company is located at Ludhiana in Punjab, the m...

Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -52.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 3.1 3.1 -
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M K Proteins 11.30 2.54 4.71
Progress. Extr. 10.95 0.00 3.94
Pion. Agro Extr. 8.81 -4.96 3.81
Raj Agro Mills 6.87 4.89 2.13
Ashiana Agro Ind 2.78 0.00 1.28
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.80
Raj Agro Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 110.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Raj Agro Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.87
6.87
Week Low/High 0.00
6.87
Month Low/High 0.00
6.87
YEAR Low/High 2.97
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
39.00

