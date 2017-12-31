Raj Agro Mills Ltd

Raj Agro Mills Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogenated vegetable oils in India. The company also offers vanaspati and refined oils. Raj Agro Mills Ltd is based in Ludhiana, India. Raj Agro Mills was incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1990 and got converted into a public limited company on September 06, 1994. The company is located at Ludhiana in Punjab, the m...> More