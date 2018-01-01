JUST IN
Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

BSE: 513406 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE649D01010
BSE LIVE 10:25 | 24 Aug Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.65
VOLUME 4500
52-Week high 21.25
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.25
Sell Qty 700.00
About Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.1 3.1 -
Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
Anka India 18.60 4.49 5.12
Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.44
Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 212.50% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.25
21.25
Week Low/High 0.00
21.25
Month Low/High 0.00
21.25
YEAR Low/High 0.00
21.25
All TIME Low/High 2.10
33.00

