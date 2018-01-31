You are here » Home
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530111
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE639C01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
41.30
|
6.20
(17.66%)
|
OPEN
35.50
|
HIGH
42.00
|
LOW
34.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd., is engaged in manufacturing of multilayer co-extruded plastic film, a packaging product. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging industry. It is a public limited company having its shares listed at Mumbai & Hyderabad stock exchanges. Its corporate office is in Hyderabad., state of Andhra Pradesh and manufacturing unit near Hyderabad. The compa...> More
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.91
|9.01
|9.99
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|9.95
|9.02
|10.31
|Total Expenses
|9.15
|8.25
|10.91
|Operating Profit
|0.81
|0.77
|5.19
|Net Profit
|0.29
|0.21
|38.1
|Equity Capital
|4.57
|4.57
| -
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|12.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.58%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.74%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|21.65%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.65
|
|42.00
|Week Low/High
|32.00
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|32.00
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|204.00
