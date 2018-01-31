JUST IN
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530111 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE639C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 41.30 6.20
(17.66%)
OPEN

35.50

 HIGH

42.00

 LOW

34.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raj Packaging Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 35.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.10
VOLUME 34757
52-Week high 64.90
52-Week low 30.00
P/E 16.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd., is engaged in manufacturing of multilayer co-extruded plastic film, a packaging product. It is medium scale manufacturing unit part of plastic packaging industry. It is a public limited company having its shares listed at Mumbai & Hyderabad stock exchanges. Its corporate office is in Hyderabad., state of Andhra Pradesh and manufacturing unit near Hyderabad. The compa...> More

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.91 9.01 9.99
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 9.95 9.02 10.31
Total Expenses 9.15 8.25 10.91
Operating Profit 0.81 0.77 5.19
Net Profit 0.29 0.21 38.1
Equity Capital 4.57 4.57 -
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
Raj Packaging 41.30 17.66 18.87
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Ocean Agro (I) 24.55 4.91 16.55
Trans Freight 22.25 0.00 16.20
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.01
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.69
Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 12.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.58% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.74% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.08% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 21.65% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.65
42.00
Week Low/High 32.00
42.00
Month Low/High 32.00
42.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
204.00

